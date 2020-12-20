Cheers coming from somewhere inside Bank of America Stadium muffled a portion of Brian Kelly’s postgame press conference over Zoom. But the Notre Dame head coach still took the 34-10 loss to Clemson on the chin. He came across as earnest and avoided any embittered responses, even to questions that outright questioned his game plan and player personnel choices. Kelly only pushed back once, when asked how this Notre Dame team will pick up the pieces after such an embarrassing loss in the ACC Championship Game. “Picking up the pieces, I think that's a bit over the top,” Kelly said. “This is one of the best teams in the country. They'll bounce back. They're disappointed. They've got to play more consistent and I'm quite confident that they will.”

Notre Dame lost to Clemson 34-10 in the ACC Championship. ((ACC))

This is a reasonable assertion. Notre Dame appeared destitute after a 45-14 loss to Michigan in the Big House last year, only to rattle off six-straight wins and play the team’s best ball of the season. That carried over to 2020 and Notre Dame strung together a 16-game winning streak. But it is fair to wonder where the Irish go from here on a macro level. For more than a decade, Notre Dame has proven to be a program that can get close to the pinnacle of College Football, only to fall flat at some.

One of the most pronounced blemishes on Kelly’s tenure at Notre Dame is that, once a season, his teams lose a game by a sizable margin. This is somewhat worrisome in more recent seasons, where Notre Dame has regularly put itself in contention for the College Football Playoffs. Dating back to 2017, the Irish have produced a 10-win season but also succumbed to an opponent by at least 24 points and looked lackluster in the process. Some of this is the result of regular-season success, which has earned Notre Dame postseason matchups with College Football powerhouse Clemson in the College Football Playoffs (2018) and in the ACC Championship Game (2020). The Irish lost the pair of games by an average of 25 points. It's worth noting that even the top College Football programs get blown out, especially in the postseason. The same Clemson team that defeated Notre Dame 30-3 in 2018 also obliterated No. 1 Alabama in the College Football National Championship by 28 points. 2020 is to be determined. A year later, Clemon was run off the field by a transcendent LSU team 42-25 in the National Championship. But Notre Dame's four-year streak also includes regular-season losses on the road to Miami (2017) and Michigan (2019) by 33 and 31 points. While certainly solid teams, neither were considered dominant, with both finishing outside of the AP top-12 at the end of the season. A trend of two-touchdown losses to big-name college football programs runs through each season of Kelly's tenure at Notre Dame.

Brian Kelly’s Biggest Losses Each Season At Notre Dame Season Opponent Score Margin 2020 Clemson 34-10 24 Points 2019 Michigan 45-14 31 Points 2018 Clemson 30-3 27 Points 2017 Miami 41-8 33 Points 2016 USC 45-27 18 Points 2015 Ohio State 44-28 16 Points 2014 USC 49-14 35 Points 2013 Oklahoma 35-21 14 Points 2012 Alabama 42-14 28 Points 2011 USC 31-17 14 Points 2010 Stanford 37-14 23 Points