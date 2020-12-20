Notre Dame’s trip-up in the ACC title game was only a detour on its road to the College Football Playoff instead of a roadblock. The Fighting Irish (10-1) are the No. 4 seed and will face No. 1 Alabama (11-0) in the CFP semifinal in the Rose Bowl relocated to Arlington, Texas, on Jan. 1. It is their second CFP appearance in three seasons.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Book and Notre Dame ended the regular season 10-1. (ACC/Notre Dame Athletics)

With the selection, Notre Dame becomes the first team to lose a conference title game and still reach the CFP. A 34-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Saturday knocked the Irish down two spots to No. 4, but not all the way out. They edged out No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1) for the final spot. All told, Notre Dame’s résumé carried it to a CFP spot. The Irish have wins over No. 2 Clemson and North Carolina, which committee chair Gary Barta revealed will be No. 13 when the rest of the CFP top 25 is unveiled later Sunday. Their lone loss was to a team it beat. They defeated four teams that finished above .500. “Two teams that have really similar résumés, played really similar schedules,” Barta said on the College Football Playoff selection show. “Coming into this weekend, Notre Dame was undefeated. In the end, the committee felt Notre Dame had earned its way there because of the complete analysis of the résumé, and that probably came down to having an additional win against a ranked team.”