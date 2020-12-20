Notre Dame Earns No. 4 Seed In Playoff, Will Face Top-Ranked Alabama
Notre Dame’s trip-up in the ACC title game was only a detour on its road to the College Football Playoff instead of a roadblock.
The Fighting Irish (10-1) are the No. 4 seed and will face No. 1 Alabama (11-0) in the CFP semifinal in the Rose Bowl relocated to Arlington, Texas, on Jan. 1. It is their second CFP appearance in three seasons.
With the selection, Notre Dame becomes the first team to lose a conference title game and still reach the CFP. A 34-10 loss to Clemson in the ACC Championship Saturday knocked the Irish down two spots to No. 4, but not all the way out. They edged out No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1) for the final spot.
All told, Notre Dame’s résumé carried it to a CFP spot. The Irish have wins over No. 2 Clemson and North Carolina, which committee chair Gary Barta revealed will be No. 13 when the rest of the CFP top 25 is unveiled later Sunday. Their lone loss was to a team it beat. They defeated four teams that finished above .500.
“Two teams that have really similar résumés, played really similar schedules,” Barta said on the College Football Playoff selection show. “Coming into this weekend, Notre Dame was undefeated. In the end, the committee felt Notre Dame had earned its way there because of the complete analysis of the résumé, and that probably came down to having an additional win against a ranked team.”
Alabama, meanwhile, sealed the top spot by defeating No. 7 Florida in the SEC Championship. It also beat top-10 opponents Georgia (No. 8 last week) and Texas A&M.
The Irish and Crimson Tide will meet for the first time since the BCS National Championship Game in Miami following the 2012 season, which Alabama won 42-14.
William Hill sportsbook set the opening line at Alabama -17.5. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. ET. Barta said capacity at AT&T Stadium will be 16,000 fans. The game was relocated from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., due to its inability to host any fans, namely players’ families, which Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly bemoaned Friday before the game was moved.
This story will be updated.
----
