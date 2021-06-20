Notre Dame Impressed By Texas Safety; Will An Offer Come?

Dallas Jesuit class of 2022 safety Robert Fitzgerald left South Bend, Ind. June 6 without an offer from Notre Dame, which was his goal, but there was plenty for him to be encouraged by. For one, BlueandGold.com sources noted that Fitzgerald was excelled at the Irish Invasion camp. And the 6-0, 200-pounder received strong reviews from the Notre Dame staff. “They said that I impressed everyone at the camp,” Fitzgerald said. “They said that they will get back to me to tell me how they are going to proceed with me.”

Notre Dame has other safety targets on its 2022 board, and what happens with those prospects will likely determine if Fitzgerald receivers an offer from the Fighting Irish. If that offer does come, it seems that Fitzgerald would have a hard time turning down Notre Dame. He loved his experience on campus in early June and called it “breathtaking.” “I’ve dreamt about playing football for the Irish since I was little,” he said. “My dad is an Irish Catholic from Chicago, so he’s been a fan his whole life and turned me into a fan.” Working out with safeties coach Chris O’Leary and chatting with special teams coordinator Brian Polian were highlights for Fitzgerald during the Irish Invasion camp. “I loved his coaching style,” he said of O’Leary. “He really brought the juice on every play and kept the intensity high. He’s also very approachable, and I had a great time playing for him. He encourages you to do better instead of tearing you down. “I also talked with Coach Polian for a long time, and I really enjoyed spending time with him. It kind of felt like I’ve known him and Coach O’Leary for my whole life.