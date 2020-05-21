Rivals unveiled its initial top 100 recruits for the 2022 class in March, and Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South cornerback Will Johnson made the list. Although there wasn’t a ranking order of the prospects, recruit ratings were assigned. Johnson was given a 6.0 designation, which is just one notch below 6.1 five-star status. The lockdown 6-1, 180-pound defensive back isn’t just viewed highly by Rivals. College coaches from across the country are after Johnson. He holds offers from LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M and USC.

Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South cornerback Will Johnson was a borderline five-star recruit when Rivals unveiled its initial top 100 recruits for the 2022 class in March. (Brandon Brown)

College coaches can’t directly reach out to prospects until Sept. 1 of their junior year, but there are ways for them to still get in touch with the rising juniors.

“It’s been pretty busy,” Johnson said of his recruitment. “They still call my coaches and make sure I call them. It’s been pretty busy, especially with the coronavirus stuff.” Johnson’s offer from Notre Dame came on April 23. “I was kind of surprise because I haven’t talked to them a lot since Coach [Todd] Lyght left,” he noted. “They got a new defensive backs coach, and I got to talk to him. It seemed like he liked me and then he offered. It was exciting.” The Fighting Irish’s new defensive backs coach is Mike Mickens, who officially joined the program in early March from Cincinnati.