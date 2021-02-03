BlueAndGold - Notre Dame holds off LSU for Louisiana RB Logan Diggs

Notre Dame holds off LSU for Louisiana RB Logan Diggs
There was plenty of late buzz surrounding Logan Diggs, but no late drama in New Orleans as National Signing Day came to a close.
Diggs, a three-star running back from Archbishop Rummel (La.), announced his reaffirmed pledge to Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon. That decision came after previously inking his national letter of intent with the Fighting Irish during the Early Signing Window back in December and since contemplating a release after primary recruiter Terry Joseph took another position on Steve Sarkisian's staff at Texas. LSU also extended Diggs an offer on Dec. 9, further magnifying Diggs' decision.
The Tigers offered the New Orleans native in December after turning in another stellar season for Rummel in which he was named the Outstanding Offensive Player at the Louisiana Class 5A level. Diggs averaged 6.6 yards per carry and scored 13 touchdowns (10 rushing, two receiving, one returning). He finished the season with 1,077 total yards from scrimmage.
However, after Diggs indicated he was considering a release from his paperwork, the entire Notre Dame coaching staff turned in a uniformed push to keep the running back engaged. That includes head coach Brian Kelly, who Diggs indicated played a key role in his decision to stick with Notre Dame late despite being as close to 50-50 between the Tigers and the Irish.
Diggs committed to Notre Dame at the tail end of July over the likes of USC, Ole Miss, Arizona State and Vanderbilt. He's tabbed as the nation’s No. 19 running back and the No. 13 overall player in The Boot for 2021.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"It's been the hardest decision of my life."
"LSU is home and it's been a dream school of mine forever, but Notre Dame built a relationship and they want me to give them a chance. Coach Kelly started talking to me every day. They showed me they want me and they tried to show me they want me."
"It's about where you can succeed on and off-the-field and that's exactly how I feel about it. It doesn't matter when it (the LSU offer) came. I just needed to make sure I went wherever I was gonna be happy and that's where I wanted to be."
RIVALS REACTION
Diggs is among the best pure athletics in The Boot and is really only three years into playing running back. His future anywhere packs major upside and Diggs sticking with Notre Dame late is a colossal late victory for the Irish on the recruiting trail.
It is no secret that Diggs privately signed with Notre Dame in December, which only added to the colossal decision that he struggled with ever since about staying put in the Irish's 2021 class or staying home and playing nearby at LSU.
Notre Dame won out largely due to selling Diggs on accomplishing his dreams somewhere away from home in a different environment. But in no way was this an easy call for Diggs, who wrestled with playing for both the Tigers and the Irish down the buzzer.