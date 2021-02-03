BlueAndGold - Notre Dame holds off LSU for Louisiana RB Logan Diggs

There was plenty of late buzz surrounding Logan Diggs, but no late drama in New Orleans as National Signing Day came to a close.

Diggs, a three-star running back from Archbishop Rummel (La.), announced his reaffirmed pledge to Notre Dame on Wednesday afternoon. That decision came after previously inking his national letter of intent with the Fighting Irish during the Early Signing Window back in December and since contemplating a release after primary recruiter Terry Joseph took another position on Steve Sarkisian's staff at Texas. LSU also extended Diggs an offer on Dec. 9, further magnifying Diggs' decision.

The Tigers offered the New Orleans native in December after turning in another stellar season for Rummel in which he was named the Outstanding Offensive Player at the Louisiana Class 5A level. Diggs averaged 6.6 yards per carry and scored 13 touchdowns (10 rushing, two receiving, one returning). He finished the season with 1,077 total yards from scrimmage.

However, after Diggs indicated he was considering a release from his paperwork, the entire Notre Dame coaching staff turned in a uniformed push to keep the running back engaged. That includes head coach Brian Kelly, who Diggs indicated played a key role in his decision to stick with Notre Dame late despite being as close to 50-50 between the Tigers and the Irish.

Diggs committed to Notre Dame at the tail end of July over the likes of USC, Ole Miss, Arizona State and Vanderbilt. He's tabbed as the nation’s No. 19 running back and the No. 13 overall player in The Boot for 2021.