Cormac Ryan has options, and Friday the only starter on the 2022-23 Notre Dame men’s basketball team who could possibly return flexed all of them. The 6-foot-5 guard and multi-year Irish captain both declared for the NBA Draft and entered the transfer portal, announcing his intentions on Instagram. Ryan averaged a career-high 12.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in outgoing Mike Brey’s last season, which ended with an 11-21 overall record and 3-17 mark in the ACC.

Micah Shrewsberry on Friday was officially named to replace Brey. And Ryan still has the option to be part of his Shrewsberry’s first season as Irish head coach, as a sixth-year grad student. Ryan is from New York, but played three of his four high school years at Milton (Mass.) Academy. The former four-star prospect signed with Stanford out of high school, then transferred to Notre Dame after his freshman season (2018-19). The NBA Draft will be held on June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The early entry withdrawal deadline for underclassmen who wish to maintain their collegiate eligibility is May 31.