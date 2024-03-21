Notre Dame football testing results from Pro Day
Eighteen former Notre Dame football players took part in some portion of Thursday's Pro Day inside the Irish Athletics Center.
The event included all eight of Notre Dame's NFL Scouting Combine participants from earlier this year: quarterback Sam Hartman, offensive tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher, running back Audric Estimé, defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, linebackers JD Bertrand and Marist Liufau and cornerback Cam Hart. Most of them did very little, if any, testing.
Five other players from Notre Dame's 2023 roster went through some parts of Pro Day: , nickelback Thomas Harper, safety DJ Brown, long snapper Michael Vinson, kicker Spencer Shrader and punter Ben Krimm.
The Irish also allowed the former Notre Dame players who were last on the team in 2022 participate: wide receiver Avery Davis, linebacker Bo Bauer and punter Jon Sot. Two others who previously transferred out of Notre Dame returned to work out: wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. (Miami of Ohio) and linebacker Paul Moala (Idaho and Georgia Tech).
Most in attendance at least worked through position drills even if they didn't do the testing portion. Only half of the participants did the timed, measured or weighted testing beyond body measurements. Those results can be found below.
|Player
|40-yard dash
|Vertical/Broad
|Shuttle
|3 cone
|Bench
|
DJ Brown
|
4.7
|
33"/9'1"
|
4.37
|
7.04
|
19
|
Audric Estimé
|
4.58
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
Blake Fisher
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
DNP
|
22
|
Thomas Harper
|
4.48
|
42"/10'6"
|
4.25
|
7
|
18
|
Marist Liufau
|
DNP
|
30"/9'
|
4.18
|
7.14
|
16
|
Paul Moala
|
4.72
|
36"/9'10"
|
4.25
|
7.08
|
20
|
Joe Wilkins Jr.
|
4.68
|
37.5"/9'11"
|
4.21
|
6.75
|
14
|
Avery Davis
|
4.56
|
35"/9'6"
|
4.37
|
7.09
|
DNP
|
Bo Bauer
|
4.75
|
34"/10'
|
4.17
|
6.83
|
DNP
