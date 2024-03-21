Eighteen former Notre Dame football players took part in some portion of Thursday's Pro Day inside the Irish Athletics Center.

The event included all eight of Notre Dame's NFL Scouting Combine participants from earlier this year: quarterback Sam Hartman, offensive tackles Joe Alt and Blake Fisher, running back Audric Estimé, defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, linebackers JD Bertrand and Marist Liufau and cornerback Cam Hart. Most of them did very little, if any, testing.

Five other players from Notre Dame's 2023 roster went through some parts of Pro Day: , nickelback Thomas Harper, safety DJ Brown, long snapper Michael Vinson, kicker Spencer Shrader and punter Ben Krimm.

