SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame commit Deuce Knight, Rivals' top-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2025 class, arrived at South Bend International Airport late Wednesday night just shy of midnight. His flight from Charlotte, N.C. was slightly delayed, but his visit to Notre Dame wasn't scheduled to start until Thursday morning. He'll be on campus into Saturday as the Irish get ready to host several 2025 commits and targets in the 2025 and 2026 classes. It will be Knight's fifth visit to Notre Dame since committing to the Irish in September. He was last on campus in January for the football program's junior day event. Inside ND Sports was among those who caught up with Knight prior to his visit. A lightly edited transcript of that interview session is below. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

