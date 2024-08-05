SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Kevin Bauman could have decided to end his Notre Dame football career last August when he suffered a tear in the ACL of his left knee for the second time in less than a year. The injury sidelined Bauman for a significant amount of time for a third consecutive season. His bad injury luck started in 2021 when a fractured fibula knocked him out of the season opener at Florida State and kept him out for two months. Bauman’s first ACL injury came in a September 2022 practice as the team prepared to play North Carolina in the fourth game of the season. His second ACL injury came in preseason camp ahead of the 2023 season. “It's been a roller coaster,” Bauman said Thursday. “I miss being out there. It's crazy.” SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTg4Nzc0NTAyMyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Advertisement

Related Content

Click here to sign up!

The last time Bauman played in a game — a 24-17 victory over Cal on Sept. 17, 2022 — Notre Dame’s tight end room looked a little bit different than it does now. Michael Mayer was a junior leading the group and on his way to setting all of Notre Dame’s major tight end records. Mitchell Evans was a sophomore working his way back from an offseason foot injury with just two career catches to his name. Sophomore Davis Sherwood was a newly minted scholarship player. And freshmen Holden Staes and Eli Raridon were looking to establish themselves in the program. Now Mayer is in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders. Staes is at Tennessee after a transfer portal departure. Evans is returning from an ACL injury of his own after leading Notre Dame in receptions last year. Raridon, sophomore Cooper Flanagan and freshman Jack Larsen are all challenging for playing time and Sherwood’s finding a role beyond special teams. But the expectations for Notre Dame’s tight ends, who annually make a case to claim the title of Tight End U, haven’t changed at all. "Nothing short of the best tight end group in the country,” Bauman said. “You can go around and ask anybody that, and they'll say the exact same thing. Our mission is to stay healthy. We have a great plan to do that. Nothing short of the best tight end room in the country. We all know that, the team knows that. The whole country will know that." The success of Mayer and Evans in Bauman’s absence doesn’t necessarily fuel him. He’s self-motivated as a once-promising tight end looking to make an impact. "I have full confidence in my ability, my training, my work ethic and all these things, the athlete and player I am,” said Bauman, who Rivals ranked as the No. 5 tight end in the 2020 recruiting class following his Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic career. “Really, I just want to stay healthy. I have confidence in myself to go out there and perform alongside some great tight ends in a great offense on a great team.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE