Even discounting the impressive bursts the Irish sophomore running back displayed during the first days of ND football preseason camp last week in a largely non-contact setting, he more than looks the part of the No. 1 option to get touches for once the ball leaves quarterback Riley Leonard’s hands.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — More than Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden’s Ricky Watters analogy and head coach Marcus Freeman’s “rocket science” reasoning when it comes to describing the dramatic evolution this offseason of Jeremiyah Love’s game is the eye test.





“He’s probably going to hate me for saying this, but he reminds me of Ricky. He runs like Ricky Watters,” Golden offered of the 6-foot, 210-pound version of Love — 14 pounds bigger and more powerful than he was listed last season, more than 20 pounds more than he played at in the season-ending Sun Bowl on Dec. 29.

“Just strong and run-through,” Golden continued. “High knee kick. Good acceleration. To me, that's who he reminds me of. Maybe he's faster, but that's who he reminds me of in terms of just a violent runner. And if you're out of place, he's going to get to the next level.”

Love always had the speed and the heart to get to the next level, but was lacking the body to do so consistently. Even when breaking tackles was an intermittent challenge during his freshman season in 2023, Love still managed to average 5.4 yards a carry and was Notre Dame’s second-leading rusher behind now-Denver Broncos rookie Audric Estimé, with 385 rushing yards with 385.

“I probably got faster;” Love said of the transformation. “I wouldn’t say I lost any speed. Most definitely got stronger. Smarter. And shoot, the weight only helps break tackles. Big, fast, strong guy. Nobody wants to tackle that.”

Or necessarily take him on in pass coverage either, a scenario that figures to happen with more regularity this season, another kinship with Watters, who played for the Irish from 1987-90, got drafted in the second round by the San Francisco 49ers in the spring of 1991 and played 10 seasons in the league, five of them as Pro Bowler.

Love took reps at slot receiver in the spring, mixing it in with running back drills, He figures that routine will resume at some point during training camp.

“I like to train at receiver more than I do running back, to be honest,” Love said. “When I’m back at home, I train at receiver, just trying to improve my game in that area. Because running back, I think it just comes naturally to me.

“I haven’t really had to work exceptionally hard on my running back skills. It’s just all natural. I’m just talented in that area. Thank God for that.”

Also aiding Love’s rise has been his attention to improving in pass protection/blitz pickup, an inconsistency last season.

“I see a guy who can do a little bit of everything at a very high level,” Irish running backs coach Deland McCullough said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for the way Jeremiyah has prepared himself and got his body ready and put on a lot of weight — good weight — and his approach to football has always been high.

“I think his experience he had last year has really taken him far. I mean, these last couple days of practice he’s been around 97, 96 percent each day, so he’s setting the tone with how he plays. But the details and the fundamentals and the technique he’s applying [really well].”

So well that Freeman had this to say after practice No. 1 last week on Wednesday: “You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know in our offense you have to find ways to get Jeremiyah Love the ball.”

And what might that look like?