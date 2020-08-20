Notre Dame Football Provides COVID-19 Update, Cancels Thursday Practice
Notre Dame football tested players and staff twice this week in light of the university's decision to move classes to remote instruction through at least Sept. 2.
The tests results, released Thursday, showed five positive tests out of 232 administered this week. Those players are in isolation, and through contact tracing, six others have been quarantined.
The team also announced it has canceled Thursday's practice and will conduct another round of testing Friday morning. Notre Dame did not practice Wednesday. It will return to practice "based on recommendations of its medical staff," per the team's statement.
Practice was canceled Wednesday "in an abundance of caution" after the school's Tuesday evening announcement of new protocols to stem a COVID-19 outbreak on campus. Classe were moved to remote learning for at least two weeks, campus public spaces were closed, residence hall access was restricted and students who live off-campus were told to remain there. Athletic teams are allowed to continue practicing.
Per Yahoo! Sports Pete Thamel, who spoke to Notre Dame director of athletics Jack Swarbrick earlier Wednesday, practice was paused to “address team questions related to the school’s decision to move all classes online for two weeks. Swarbrick said there were logistical questions to be resolved.”
The university has reported 304 cases since Aug. 3, out of 1,780 tests, with 237 of those positives reported since Monday, per the school's tracker. At least 70 new cases have been reported each of the last three days.
The football team has conducted 851 tests since June 18, with nine positives. Seven of those have occurred since Aug. 12.
