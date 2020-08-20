Notre Dame football tested players and staff twice this week in light of the university's decision to move classes to remote instruction through at least Sept. 2. The tests results, released Thursday, showed five positive tests out of 232 administered this week. Those players are in isolation, and through contact tracing, six others have been quarantined.

The team also announced it has canceled Thursday's practice and will conduct another round of testing Friday morning. Notre Dame did not practice Wednesday. It will return to practice "based on recommendations of its medical staff," per the team's statement. Practice was canceled Wednesday "in an abundance of caution" after the school's Tuesday evening announcement of new protocols to stem a COVID-19 outbreak on campus. Classe were moved to remote learning for at least two weeks, campus public spaces were closed, residence hall access was restricted and students who live off-campus were told to remain there. Athletic teams are allowed to continue practicing.