"In light of the university's decision to move to remote instruction until at least Sept. 2, and in an abundance of caution, Notre Dame football will not practice Wednesday and possibly Thursday," a team statement read.

Per Yahoo! Sports Pete Thamel, who spoke to Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick earlier Wednesday, practice was paused to "address team questions related to the school’s decision to move all classes on-line for two weeks. Swarbrick said there were logistical questions to be resolved."

Tuesday evening, university president Fr. John Jenkins suspended in-person classes, closed public spaces on campus and told students who are off-campus residents to stay off campus. Athletic teams are allowed to continue practicing. Jenkins said he decided against sending students home, but warned it could happen if the recent spread of COVID-19 on campus is not contained.

Notre Dame reported 73 new positive cases Wednesday and 80 on Tuesday, bringing the total on campus to 222 since Aug. 3.

The football team was tested Monday, coach Brian Kelly said then. Results will be released when available.