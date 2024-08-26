Anthonie Knapp will start the first game of his college career. No. 7 Notre Dame football named Knapp its starting left tackle on Monday via the official depth chart released for Saturday's season opener at No. 20 Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC). That puts Knapp on a path to become only the third true freshman to start on the offensive line in a Notre Dame season opener since the NCAA restored freshman eligibility in 1972. Sam Young became the first as a right tackle against Georgia Tech in 2006. Blake Fisher made his debut at left tackle against Florida State in 2021. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE Knapp and graduate senior Tosh Baker fought for the starting left tackle role after after sophomore Charles Jagusah suffered a torn pec in preseason training camp. In his lone interview session with reporters, Rudolph put his support behind Baker soon after the Jagusah injury. But that didn't last long with Knapp showing tremendous growth and an ability that will likely outplay his recruiting rankings. Rivals rated Knapp as a three-star recruit out of Roswell (Ga.) High. It also ranked Knapp as the No. 69 offensive tackle in the 2024 class. Now he's Notre Dame's No. 1 left tackle for the 2024 season.

