The series of videos is inspiring when given the one-sentence context former Notre Dame linebacker Nolan Ziegler posted on Twitter/X roughly a month ago. It read: “15 months post brain infection. 315 lbs.” So far 31 transfer portal-plunging college football players who started their careers as scholarship players at Notre Dame and one who spent a year as a transfer at ND, have just started or will start their 2024 seasons somewhere else in the coming days.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xNSBtb250aHMgcG9zdCBicmFpbiBpbmZlY3Rpb24uIDMxNSBsYnMu IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8wc1g1WDVudk1hIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vMHNYNVg1bnZNYTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBOb2xhbiBaaWVnbGVy IChAbm9sYW56aWVnbGVyMjQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vbm9sYW56aWVnbGVyMjQvc3RhdHVzLzE4MTY5OTQ0OTYxMjAyNzk0NTk/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVseSAyNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

Related Content

Ziegler, who committed to Central Michigan in January, would like to join that group, but so far hasn’t been added to the Chippewas’ roster. Head coach Jim McElwain said back in the spring that if/when Ziegler does, Central Michigan plans to use him on both sides of the ball — at his college position at ND (linebacker) and his primary high school position (wide receiver) at Grand Rapids (Mich.) Central Catholic. Another player from the same 2022 recruiting class is also on the comeback trail at a new school, Purdue offensive guard Joey Tanona. An automobile accident on the way to an early-morning winter workout two and half years ago changed Tanona’s football future, seemingly forever. Roughly two years later the once-promising Notre Dame interior offensive lineman let the college football world know he was on the road to changing it back. Medically retired from football for both the 2022 and 2023 season, his freshman and sophomore years at ND, the former four-star prospect announced he was unretiring and entering the transfer portal to restart a college career that never got off the ground. He landed at Purdue, played catch-up in the weight room this offseason and hopes to play against the Irish on Sept. 14, when the Boilermakers host ND. “To everyone who has supported me, I am forever in your debt,” Tanona tweeted on his Twitter/X account. “To put it simply, the game of football is my entire life, the root of my soul. After some time of recovering and working to get back to being healthy, I have decided it’s time to play ball again.” Medical retirements allow players to remain in school and on scholarship without that scholarship counting against the NCAA’s maximum of 85. To keep schools from parking players there and then unretiring them later, the reinstatement process is vigorous and sometimes easier with starting over elsewhere. Tanona is one of only two former Irish players scheduled to face Notre Dame this season. The other is Virginia wide receiver Chris Tyree. The Irish host Virginia on Senior Day, Nov. 16. Nine of the 32 players are at their third school. The group comprises McKendree wide receiver Kendall Abdur-Rahman, Maine offensive lineman John Olmstead, UMass cornerback Isaiah Rutherford, Boston College wide receiver Jay Brunelle, Alabama State cornerback Caleb Offord, Ole Miss running back Logan Diggs, Indiana cornerback JoJo Johnson, Jacksonville State safety Antonio Carter II, UCLA nickel KJ Wallace and Missouri QB Drew Pyne. With Tyler Buchner having transferred back to Notre Dame from Alabama (and having switched positions from QB to wide receiver), Pyne is the only former Irish quarterback playing elsewhere in 2024. Meanwhile, four ex-ND players have clustered at UCLA with Wallace — wide receiver Rico Flores Jr., offensive tackle Michael Carmody, defensive end Devin Aupui and safety Ramon Henderson. Here is a rundown of where all of the Notre Dame transfers still playing college football have landed for the 2024 season, including both the 16 who transferred this past offseason and other 16 who have been away for more than a season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3lQa3JYa1FjX1QwP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

CLASS OF 2019 • KENDALL ABDUR-RAHMAN, WR, McKENDREE 2023 Stat Line: 23 catches for 311 yards and three TDs; five rushes for 7 yards, 0-1 passing in nine games played. 2024 Season Opener: Sept. 5 at West Florida. Other Stopovers: Western Kentucky 2021-22 Years at Notre Dame: 2019-20 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 59 multi-position athlete • QUINN CARROLL, OT, MINNESOTA 2023 Stat Line: Academic All-Big Ten and Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 13 games at right tackle. 2024 Season Opener: Thursday vs. North Carolina Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2019-21 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 68 nationally, No. 7 offensive tackle • ANTONIO CARTER II, S, JACKSONVILLE STATE 2023 Stat Line: Expected to compete to be a starter or at least a key rotation player in his one season with the Irish, Carter was a deep reserve and special teams piece in the 10 games he saw action for ND — with eight tackles and a forced fumble. 2024 Season Opener: Thursday vs. Coastal Carolina Other Stopovers: Rhode Island 2019-2022 Years at Notre Dame: 2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 0-star, unranked nationally, unranked as a cornerback • ZEKE CORRELL, C, NC STATE 2023 Stat Line: Started the first 10 games of the season at center for Notre Dame, but did not play again for the Irish after suffering a concussion in game 10, against Clemson. 2024 Season Opener: Thursday vs. Western Carolina Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2019-23 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 114 nationally, No. 6 offensive guard • OSITADINMA EKWONU, LB, CHARLOTTE 2023 Stat Line: Four tackles and one QB hurry in 12 games played. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday vs. James Madison Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2019-22 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 232 nationally, No. 15 inside linebacker • JOHN OLMSTEAD, OL, MAINE 2023 Stat Line: First-team All-Patriot League at Lafayette, starting 13 games at right tackle before transferring to Maine. 2024 Season Opener: Friday vs. Colgate Other Stopovers: Lafayette: 2020-23 Years at Notre Dame: 2019 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 118 nationally, No. 15 offensive tackle • NANA OSAFO-MENSAH, DE, TCU 2023 Stat Line: Played in 12 games last season for the Irish, collecting 20 tackles, with five for losses and three sacks. Also had two QB hurries. 2024 Season Opener: Friday at Stanford Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2019-23 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 23 weakside defensive end • ISAIAH RUTHERFORD, CB, UMASS 2023 Stat Line: 22 tackles, one interception, three PBUs, a forced fumble and a blocked kick in 11 games played. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday vs. Eastern Michigan Other Stopovers: Arizona 2021-22 Years at Notre Dame: 2019-20 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 110 nationally, No. 12 cornerback • KJ WALLACE, NICKEL, UCLA 2023 Stat Line: 39 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, seven PBUs, one QB hurry, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 12 games played at Georgia Tech. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday at Hawaii Other Stopovers: Georgia Tech 2022-23 Years at Notre Dame: 2019-21 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 57 cornerback

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTkwMjMxMTQ5MyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

CLASS OF 2020 • JAY BRUNELLE, WR, BOSTON COLLEGE 2023 Stat Line: Zero receptions and no other statistics in five special teams snaps. 2024 Season Opener: Sept. 2 at Florida State Other Stopovers: Yale 2021-22 Years at Notre Dame: 2020 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, unranked as a wide receiver • MICHAEL CARMODY, OT, UCLA 2023 Stat Line: Carmody didn’t play at all in 2023 while battling back from injuries, with 2021 his only season at ND in which he saw action in more than one game in a season. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday at Hawaii Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2020-2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 231 nationally, No. 22 offensive tackle • RAMON HENDERSON, S, UCLA 2023 Stat Line: Played in 12 games last season for the Irish with one start. Amassed 14 tackles, three pass breakups, an interception, a QB hurry, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday at Hawaii Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2020-2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, unranked as a cornerback • AIDAN KEANAAINA, NG, CALIFORNIA 2023 Stat Line: Played in six games at Notre Dame as a reserve last season, collecting seven tackles, including 1.5 for losses. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday vs. UC Davis Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2020-2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, unranked nationally, No. 29 defensive tackle • CLARENCE LEWIS, CB, SYRACUSE 2023 Stat Line: Played in all 13 games with two starts at Notre Dame last season, mostly as a nickel but also played some cornerback. Collected nine tackles and three pass breakups and returned an interception 33 yards for a TD. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday vs. Ohio Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2020-2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 84 cornerback • CALEB OFFORD, CB, ALABAMA STATE 2023 Stat Line: 12 tackles, four PBUs and a blocked kick in four games played at Buffalo before an injury ended his season. 2024 Season Opener: Sunday vs. North Carolina Central at Miami Gardens, Fla. Other Stopovers: Buffalo 2022-23 Years at Notre Dame: 2020-21 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 46 cornerback • DREW PYNE, QB, MISSOURI 2023 Stat Line: 26-of-49 passing for 273 yards and two TDs with three interceptions in two games played at Arizona State. Also rushed for minus-49 yards on 14 carries. 2024 Season Opener: Thursday vs. Murray State Other Stopovers: Arizona State 2023 Years at Notre Dame: 2020-22 (transferred to Notre Dame in the spring of 2024 to earn his degree before heading to Missouri) Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 118 nationally, No. 7 pro-style QB • CHRIS TYREE, WR, VIRGINIA 2023 Stat Line: Spent his final season at Notre Dame as a wide receiver after converting from running back. Tyree played in 12 games, starting six and led the Irish with 484 receiving yards. He had 26 receptions in 2023 with six TDs. On special teams, Tyree returned 11 punts for a 10.8-yard average and scored a TD. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday vs. Richmond Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2020-2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 79 nationally, No. 4 all-purpose back CLASS OF 2021 • DEVIN AUPIU, DE, UCLA 2023 Stat Line: One tackle in two games played at a defensive tackle. Has since returned to playing defensive end. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday at Hawaii Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: Transferred in the summer of 2021 before his freshman season began. Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 39 weakside defensive end • RYAN BARNES, CB, UMASS 2023 Stat Line: Played 16 reps as a reserve cornerback in 2023 at Notre Dame and three more on special teams without recording a statistic. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday vs. Eastern Michigan Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2021-2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 60 cornerback • CANE BERRONG, TE, COASTAL CAROLINA 2023 Stat Line: Zero catches in one game last season for the Chanticleers. 2024 Season Opener: Thursday at Jacksonville State Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2021-22 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 35 tight end • LOGAN DIGGS, RB, OLE MISS 2023 Stat Line: A team-leading 653 rushing yards on 119 carries in his one season at LSU, with seven TDs in 10 games played. That included eight starts. Also eight catches for 82 yards. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday vs. Furman Other Stopovers: LSU 2023 Years at Notre Dame: 2021-22 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 19 running back • CALEB JOHNSON, OT, SMU 2023/2024 Stat Line: Not in the two-deeps in 2023 but saw action in nine games as a backup/special teams player. Was listed as the No. 2 right tackle for SMU’s 29-24 season-opening win at Nevada on Saturday, but did not see action. 2024 Next Game: Saturday vs. Houston Christian University. SMU opened this past Saturday. Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2021-22 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, unranked nationally, No. 31 offensive tackle • JOJO JOHNSON, CB, INDIANA 2023 Stat Line: 12 tackles and a pass breakup in 12 games played. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday vs. Florida International Other Stopovers: Iowa Western C.C. 2022 Years at Notre Dame: 2021 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, unranked as a cornerback • PRINCE KOLLIE, LB, VANDERBILT 2023 Stat Line: Did not see game action. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday vs. Virginia Tech Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2021-22 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 243 nationally, No. 18 outside linebacker • LORENZO STYLES, CB, OHIO STATE 2023 Stat Line: Zero tackles in three defensive snaps and five games of special teams duty. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday vs. Akron Other Stopovers: None. Years at Notre Dame: 2021-22 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 56 nationally, No. 6 wide receiver

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0JRaW90Z2xaYnljP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

CLASS OF 2022 • JAYDEN BELLAMY, CB, SYRACUSE 2023 Stat Line: 26 tackles, one interception, two fumble recoveries in 11 games played Took over as a starter midway through the season. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday vs. Ohio Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2022 Recruiting Pedigree: 3-star, unranked nationally, No. 46 cornerback • BRYCE MCFERSON, P, MARYLAND 2023 Stat Line: Averaged 45.1 yards on 38 punts in 2023 in his only season at Notre Dame’s No. 1 punter. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday vs. UCONN Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2022-23 Recruiting Pedigree: 2-star, unranked nationally, unranked as a kicker • TOBIAS MERRIWEATHER, WR, CALIFORNIA 2023 Stat Line: Had 14 catches for 284 yards and 2 TDs in 12 games for the Irish last season. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday vs. UC Davis Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2022-23 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 135 nationally, No. 22 as a wide receiver • HOLDEN STAES, TE, TENNESSEE 2023 Stat Line: Played in 11 games for the Irish last season, with eight of those starts. Caught 15 passes for 176 yards and four touchdowns. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday vs. Chattanooga Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2022-23 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, unranked nationally, No. 8 tight end • JOEY TANONA, OG, PURDUE 2023 Stat Line: Suffered a head injury as a passenger in a car accident during his first semester at Notre Dame in the winter of 2022, and medically retired before his freshman season started. But after two years on the sidelines, Tanona in December decided to try to reboot his career, and landed shortly thereafter at Purdue. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday vs. Indiana State Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2022-2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 178 nationally, No. 8 offensive guard CLASS OF 2023 • MICAH BELL, WR, VANDERBILT 2023 Stat Line: One1 tackle for loss in three games as a backup cornerback at Notre Dame. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday vs. Virginia Tech Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, unranked nationally, No. 6 multi-position athlete • RICO FLORES JR., WR, UCLA 2023 Stat Line: Was Notre Dame’s second-leading receiver last season, behind tight end Mitchell Evans, with 27 catches. He had 392 yards receiving and one touchdown. 2024 Season Opener: Saturday at Hawaii Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 141 nationally, No. 23 wide receiver • BRAYLON JAMES, WR, TCU 2023 Stat Line: One reception for 12 yards in four games at ND. 2024 Season Opener: Friday at Stanford Other Stopovers: None Years at Notre Dame: 2023 Recruiting Pedigree: 4-star, No. 157 nationally, No. 28 wide receiver

Click here to sign up!