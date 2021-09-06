Notre Dame football injury update: Another linebacker lost for 2021 season

Notre Dame's 41-38 victory over Florida State in Sunday's season opener came at a cost. The Irish will be without another one of their key veteran linebackers for the duration of the 2021 season.

Head coach Brian Kelly announced Monday that senior Paul Moala tore his achilles tendon in Sunday's season opener at Florida State. Moala was returning to action this season after tearing his other achilles in the third game of the 2020 season.

"Devastating," Kelly said. "It was an emotional locker room last night. We didn't tip that off to you guys because it was still pretty raw. We're all very disappointed for Paul. He worked so hard to get back on the field. We love Paul, and he's going to be missed. He's a guy we were counting on. He's going to be sorely missed."