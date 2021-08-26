Notre Dame Linebacker Marist Liufau Suffers Significant Lower Leg Injury

Marist Liufau’s spring season and fall camp offered plentiful evidence his late 2020 surge had staying power. The junior linebacker’s increased comfort in the Notre Dame defense showed up this month in the form of disruptive run defense and havoc as a blitzer. Liufau was consistently around the ball in both fall camp practices that were fully open to the media. He displayed hard-to-miss decisiveness and confidence. And as a result, he had established himself as the likely starter at Will linebacker this year.

“Marist would tell you he played outside the lines a lot and that was one of the things he had to get better at,” head coach Brian Kelly said earlier this month. “He’s stronger. You see what he looks like. All those other things are coming together. “He’s a versatile player. He can pass rush off the edge. He can cover guys. He can play inside. He can do a lot of things for us.” Notre Dame will have to wait to unleash this version of Liufau in games, though. Perhaps for a while. Liufau suffered a lower leg injury in Wednesday’s practice, a source confirmed to BlueandGold.com. He is expected to miss significant time, if not the entire season. Liufau’s absence is a meaningful loss for Notre Dame’s defense. The Irish are without one of their rising defensive playmakers. But the linebacker room has the depth to replace him with another capable option. Kelly and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman had identified five players who make up the primary linebacker rotation: Graduate student Drew White, senior Bo Bauer, senior Shayne Simon, junior JD Bertrand and Liufau.