Notre Dame football injury report: WR Beaux Collins active for title game

Notre Dame wide receiver Beaux Collins (5) will play in Monday night's CFP National Championship Game. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

ATLANTA — Notre Dame football should have everyone available it expected to play in Monday night's CFP National Championship Game. The Irish (14-1) released their pregame availability report one hour prior to kickoff (7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN) against Ohio State (13-2) in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It said all players on its previously released two-deep depth chart will be available to play. Notre Dame only had one player listed as questionable going into the game: graduate senior wide receiver Beaux Collins. The Clemson transfer missed most of Notre Dame's 27-24 win over Penn State in the Orange Bowl semifinal on Jan. 9 due to a left calf strain.

Collins caught 37 passes for 458 yards and three touchdowns across the first 15 games this season. He's second on the team in receptions and receiving yards and tied for first in touchdown receptions. In three playoff games Collins combined for three catches for 31 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Notre Dame starting right guard Rocco Spindler (right ankle) and starting nose tackle Howard Cross III (left ankle) will continue to play while banged up. As will starting running back Jeremiyah Love (right knee). Sophomore Charles Jagusah is expected to start at left tackle in place of Anthonie Knapp, who suffered an high ankle sprain in the Orange Bowl. Jagusah was expected to be Notre Dame's starting left tackle heading into the season, but he suffered a torn pectoral in preseason camp. That opened the opportunity for Knapp, a freshman, to become the starting left tackle, and he started all 15 games prior to Monday. Jagusah, whose only career start came in the Sun Bowl at left tackle to end last season, made his season debut in the Orange Bowl when he replaced Spindler late in the first half. But with Spindler expected to be available, offensive line coach Joe Rudolph opted to move Jagusah back to left tackle. Graduate senior Tosh Baker finished the Orange Bowl at left tackle while Jagusah played right guard.