In the final CFP countdown, what matters most for Freeman and Notre Dame

And then feverishly tweeted out en masse by some, because that’s what everybody else does.

Not that he and Ohio State counterpart Ryan Day , the latter the target of December death threats for the Buckeyes’ pre-playoff run loss to loathed rival Michigan, weren’t nudged toward discussions, big-picture and small, at times that seemed like a colossal waste of time during their compulsory joint press conference in a hotel ballroom.

And what will matter the most during and after his seventh-seeded Irish (14-1) confront favored and flamboyant 8 seed Ohio State (13-2) as well as some dissipating ghosts from recent Irish football history in Monday night’s CFP National Championship Game inside Mercedes Benz Stadium (7:30 EST on ESPN).

ATLANTA — In the last choreographed photo op before the unscripted ones take over, Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman on Sunday morning still had the presence of mind to remember what got him here.

But there were also moments that mattered on Sunday, or at least moments that serve as signposts of what will matter Monday night, and — just as importantly — beyond.

And for Marcus Freeman, it’s about what he stands for.

And whatever happens to Team 136 in Notre Dame’s hallowed lineage on Monday night, the forever moment he’s always pointed to is not about focusing on the result, but zeroing in on the journey, on the process, and getting that right.

And then savoring whatever and wherever that brings them.

For Freeman, there’s some satisfaction in that the program he faces on Monday night, the one that both defined his playing career identity and launched his coaching career, seems to be cut from the same cloth.

At least where it matters most.

“When I think about the similarities,” Freeman began, “more than anything, I think [of] the expectations that both programs have for themselves. Every season you go into the season wanting to be national champions. Obviously, Ohio State has achieved that goal in more recent years than we have, but those are the expectations, to be at the mountaintop.

“I think there's not a tremendous amount of programs that can truly say that every year. I think that's part of the reason why we're both at these places. We want to be a part of a program that every year has expectations of being the best, and they're willing to do whatever it takes to try to achieve that result.

“The other thing I hope,” Freeman continued, “is that we continuously do it the right way. I know coach Day and a lot of people on his staff that have integrity and do things the right way. And it's about building young people and helping them grow, helping them be better individuals because of the time they've spent with us. I think that's important, is that you can aspire to win national championships every year.

“But you can also make sure that the young people you're leading are better because of the time they spent with you. I think that's a reflection of both football programs.”

Better because of the time they spent with you.

That’s the money quote, the seismic soundbite. The last impression and the lasting one.

That’s who Marcus Freeman is. The authenticity that defines him.

And what explains his recruiting surge and retention success and transfer portal savvy. And what carried him beyond the sideline hiccups that are a natural part of the growth process with a great big spotlight shining on and parsing his every flaw.

Like the 10 men on the field gaffe at the end of last year’s OSU-Irish clash, a 17-14 Buckeye victory, Sept. 23, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium.

“I've continuously said to our program and everybody around our program, ‘It's that this opportunity is about THIS opportunity,” Freeman said to seemingly the gazillionth question about either his Ohio State ties, the two times he’s faced the Buckeyes as a head coach, or both.

“This isn't about where I went to school. This isn't about the last two times we played Ohio State. This opportunity is about this opportunity, and we've got to make sure we focus on that, because this opponent is this current opponent. It's not the last two that we faced. It's going to be a great challenge.”

And an unprecedented one. No college football team has ever played a 16th game in a season. No one has ever played this deep into January. Both the byproducts of the College Football Playoff expanding from four to 12 teams in its 11th iteration.

And not a moment too soon, as these two teams would have been the last two cut from the four-team field, as CFP Nos. 5 and 6 in the final rankings. And what a firestorm it might have been for Notre Dame, given the ranking of No. 3 given to the Irish in both the final AP and coaches polls ahead of the playoff.