In the final CFP countdown, what matters most for Freeman and Notre Dame

ATLANTA — In the last choreographed photo op before the unscripted ones take over, Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman on Sunday morning still had the presence of mind to remember what got him here.
And what will matter the most during and after his seventh-seeded Irish (14-1) confront favored and flamboyant 8 seed Ohio State (13-2) as well as some dissipating ghosts from recent Irish football history in Monday night’s CFP National Championship Game inside Mercedes Benz Stadium (7:30 EST on ESPN).
Not that he and Ohio State counterpart Ryan Day, the latter the target of December death threats for the Buckeyes’ pre-playoff run loss to loathed rival Michigan, weren’t nudged toward discussions, big-picture and small, at times that seemed like a colossal waste of time during their compulsory joint press conference in a hotel ballroom.
And then feverishly tweeted out en masse by some, because that’s what everybody else does.
But there were also moments that mattered on Sunday, or at least moments that serve as signposts of what will matter Monday night, and — just as importantly — beyond.
And for Marcus Freeman, it’s about what he stands for.
And whatever happens to Team 136 in Notre Dame’s hallowed lineage on Monday night, the forever moment he’s always pointed to is not about focusing on the result, but zeroing in on the journey, on the process, and getting that right.
And then savoring whatever and wherever that brings them.
For Freeman, there’s some satisfaction in that the program he faces on Monday night, the one that both defined his playing career identity and launched his coaching career, seems to be cut from the same cloth.
At least where it matters most.
“When I think about the similarities,” Freeman began, “more than anything, I think [of] the expectations that both programs have for themselves. Every season you go into the season wanting to be national champions. Obviously, Ohio State has achieved that goal in more recent years than we have, but those are the expectations, to be at the mountaintop.
“I think there's not a tremendous amount of programs that can truly say that every year. I think that's part of the reason why we're both at these places. We want to be a part of a program that every year has expectations of being the best, and they're willing to do whatever it takes to try to achieve that result.
“The other thing I hope,” Freeman continued, “is that we continuously do it the right way. I know coach Day and a lot of people on his staff that have integrity and do things the right way. And it's about building young people and helping them grow, helping them be better individuals because of the time they've spent with us. I think that's important, is that you can aspire to win national championships every year.
“But you can also make sure that the young people you're leading are better because of the time they spent with you. I think that's a reflection of both football programs.”
Better because of the time they spent with you.
That’s the money quote, the seismic soundbite. The last impression and the lasting one.
That’s who Marcus Freeman is. The authenticity that defines him.
And what explains his recruiting surge and retention success and transfer portal savvy. And what carried him beyond the sideline hiccups that are a natural part of the growth process with a great big spotlight shining on and parsing his every flaw.
Like the 10 men on the field gaffe at the end of last year’s OSU-Irish clash, a 17-14 Buckeye victory, Sept. 23, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium.
“I've continuously said to our program and everybody around our program, ‘It's that this opportunity is about THIS opportunity,” Freeman said to seemingly the gazillionth question about either his Ohio State ties, the two times he’s faced the Buckeyes as a head coach, or both.
“This isn't about where I went to school. This isn't about the last two times we played Ohio State. This opportunity is about this opportunity, and we've got to make sure we focus on that, because this opponent is this current opponent. It's not the last two that we faced. It's going to be a great challenge.”
And an unprecedented one. No college football team has ever played a 16th game in a season. No one has ever played this deep into January. Both the byproducts of the College Football Playoff expanding from four to 12 teams in its 11th iteration.
And not a moment too soon, as these two teams would have been the last two cut from the four-team field, as CFP Nos. 5 and 6 in the final rankings. And what a firestorm it might have been for Notre Dame, given the ranking of No. 3 given to the Irish in both the final AP and coaches polls ahead of the playoff.
Instead a Notre Dame fan base gets to find out if the premise that Notre Dame’s 1988 national title would be its last is just a big lie. Or at least one that comes with an expiration date.
“Oh I beg to dream and differ from the hollow lies.
“This is the dawning of the rest of our lives.” — From “Holiday” by Green Day
Is it? We’re about to find out.
And in the locker room just ahead of Notre Dame running out of the tunnel, Freeman will find words that matter, because they will harmonize with what he’s been telling his players all along.
“What’s one of the many things that’s wonderful about coach Freeman,” first-year athletic director Pete Bevacqua said, “is he has such a confidence in himself, in the program and his assistant coaches and in the team. And our players, our student-athletes, feed off of that.
“And that belief in himself and that sense of confidence and the belief in themselves that he gives to the players, it’s a wonderful thing to witness day in and day out.”
And likely to endure on Tuesday back in South Bend, whatever transpires Monday night in downtown Atlanta.
“Yeah, it's probably the last thing on our minds, what we're going to say to them pregame that's going to help them win the game,” Freeman offered when he and Day were asked about the theme of their pregame speeches.
“So much goes into preparation. It goes into days of preparation. Sometimes maybe outsiders can think that, ‘Oh, it's a pregame speech that's going to help your team win.’ The reality is very similar to what coach Day said — what you've done to get you here is what you've got to go out there and do.
‘For us to come out and before the game say something that, ‘Hey, you've got to do something different tonight that didn't help you get to this point’ is crazy. It will probably be something along those lines; ‘You've got to do what we've done, and you've got to do it better. We're facing a great opponent. You're in the National Championship Game.' You might say it with a little passion.
“You're getting ready to play for the National Championship. The natural emotions will come out in that moment.”
As history awaits to tag in.
