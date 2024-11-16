Notre Dame football injury report: Who will step up with Howard Cross out?

It wasn't expected that the Notre Dame football availability update issued an hour before kickoff Saturday wouldn't provide much drama.

And that turned out to be the case.

The more intriguing injury-related thread was how the eighth-ranked Irish (8-1) would fare in tying to replace the production of standout nose guard Howard Cross III, declared on Monday by Irish head coach Marcus Freeman out for the Senior Day matchup against Virginia (5-4).

"It's not a long-term thing," Freeman said of Cross' injury, "but our doctors made the determination that probably he's going to be out this week. We'll hope to get him back the following week depending on how the rehab continues to happen."

Cross, a graduate senior, recorded 23 tackles, four sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries in the first nine games this season. Cross entered the season as an Associated Press Preseason first-team All-American.

As far as actual updates, three players had been listed as questionable on Monday — punt returner/backup nickel Max Hurleman, freshman backup vyper end Loghan Thomas and grad senior reserve running back Devyn Ford.

Ford has since been ruled out with a goin injury, while Thomas (hamstring) and Hurelman (hamstring) have been cleared.