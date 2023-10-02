Notre Dame football should have a much healthier offense for Saturday's game at No. 25 Louisville (5-0) than it did in Saturday's 21-14 win at then-No. 17 Duke. The No. 10 Irish (5-1) expect to have junior wide receiver Jayden Thomas, freshman wide receiver Jaden Greathouse and sophomore tight end Eli Raridon available for Saturday's game (7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC), ND head coach Marcus Freeman said Monday. Thomas, who suffered a hamstring injury against Ohio State, leads all Notre Dame wide receivers in catches this season with 13 for 195 yards and one touchdown. Tight end Mitchell Evans, with 18, is the only Notre Dame player with more receptions than Thomas this season. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS