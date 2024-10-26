Notre Dame football injury report: Jeter 'available', Schrauth at LG

Jeter, who was listed as questionable on Monday's injury report, has been sidelined with a right hip injury since his first kickoff against Stanford on Oct. 12. Junior Zac Yoakam has been Notre Dame's primary kicker for field goals and extra points since then. Graduate senior Eric Goins has handled kickoffs.

But Jeter was also deemed available by No. 12 Notre Dame (6-1) for last Saturday's win over Georgia Tech, and the graduate transfer from South Carolina didn't play. If early warmups are any indication, Jeter is unlikely to play once again.

Notre Dame football ruled kicker Mitch Jeter available for Saturday's game against No. 24 Navy (6-0) prior to the 12 p.m. EDT kickoff at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Notre Dame declared all of the players listed on its official depth chart as available for Saturday's game against Navy. But the players not on the depth chart this week — junior offensive guard Billy Schrauth and senior defensive tackle Jason Onye — are the most interesting cases.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said earlier in the week that Schrauth would be available in a role to be determined. Schrauth was working as a first-team left guard in early warmups.

Schrauth has been sidelined since suffering a right ankle injury in the Purdue game. He started the previous six games — three in 2023, three in 2024 — at right guard for the Irish. Graduate senior Rocco Spindler has played in Schrauth's place. Sophomore Sam Pendleton has started all seven games at left guard this season.

Onye has missed the last two games due to personal reasons. He totaled seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and one pass breakup in a rotational role this season.

Yoakam made his first career field-goal attempt against Georgia Tech last week. In addition to the 42-yard make, Yoakam missed a 46-yard attempt late in the fourth quarter. He's 11-of-11 on extra points. Goins is averaging 64.2 yards per kickoff on 17 kickoffs with 10 touchbacks this season.

