Notre Dame football injury report: DE Joshua Burnham will miss Purdue game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Notre Dame football will forge ahead Saturday without junior defensive end Joshua Burnham. The program announced prior to kickoff in Ross-Ade Stadium that Burnham will not be available to play for No. 18 Notre Dame (1-1) against Purdue (1-0).

The 6-foot-4, 251-pound Burnham hurt his ankle on Notre Dame's final defensive series in last Saturday's 16-14 loss to Northern Illinois. He played more than any of Notre Dame's defensive ends in the game and recorded four tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry.

Notre Dame will need 6-3, 265-pound graduate senior RJ Oben, who has started both games at defensive end, to step up in Burnham's absence. He's tallied just two tackles in the first two games and was limited to 11 defensive snaps against Northern Illinois.

Freshman Bryce Young (6-7, 258) should move up the depth chart as well. He played mostly on special teams in the first two games of the season, but he did play two defensive snaps against Texas A&M.

