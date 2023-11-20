"We expect him to be back this week," Freeman said, "but that’s up to the doctor’s decision."

But when Irish head coach Marcus Freeman spoke to reporters on Monday afternoon, the graduate senior had yet to be cleared from concussion protocol. Correll missed the 45-7 Senior Day victory over Wake Forest with the injury suffered Nov. 4 at Clemson. It ended his streak of 23 consecutive starts at the position.

Sophomore Ashton Craig made his first career start in replacing Correll.

"We have a lot of confidence in Ashton," Freeman said. "I’ve seen it in practice. I’ve seen it just from talking with [offensive line] coach [Joe] Rudolph. I’m really proud of the way he performed in his opportunity he had here on Saturday. I’m really positive about the outlook of our future at the center position.”

Notre Dame used wide receivers Jayden Thomas and Matt Salerno sparingly against Wake Forest as they're working back from injuries. Thomas, a junior, has been plagued by a hamstring issue since late September. He didn't record a catch in 10 offensive snaps Saturday. Salerno, a graduate senior, made his first appearance since suffering a leg injury against Tennessee State on Sept. 2. He didn't record a catch in 14 offensive snaps against Wake Forest.

The production of Notre Dame's younger wide receivers Saturday can make the Irish feel more comfortable in easing Thomas and Salerno back into productive roles.

"JT again was not 100%," Freeman said. "He’s still progressing back to his full 100%. Because when he’s at 100%, he can really help us on offense. Salerno, obviously, this was his first week of any live action. So we were able to get him in there some.

"At the end of the day, we have to put the guys on the field that we truly believe are going to help us in that moment have as much production as we can. But I have full confidence in a lot of guys in that room. Whoever is on the field, we’re going to be able to run offense to where we need it to be.”

Junior wide receiver Deion Colzie won't be one of the guys on the field Saturday. Freeman said Colzie, who had arthroscopic knee surgery in late September, is not ready to return.

Thomas has 17 catches for 251 yards and one touchdown this season. The production from Salerno (one catch for nine yards) and Colzie (three catches for 45 yards and one touchdown) came only in the season opener against Navy.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE