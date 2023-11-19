Notre Dame’s most impressive rankings this week are its continually climbing status in the national college football defensive statistics.

Following its 45-7 dismissal of Wake Forest, Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium, the Irish moved up to No. 6 in the 130-team FBS in total defense. The last time an Irish team finished No. 6 or better at season’s end was 1980 (fourth), six years before Irish second-year head coach Marcus Freeman was born.

As for the more traditional rankings, Notre Dame (8-3) finds itself on Sunday at No. 17 in both the Associated Press and Coaches polls heading into its Saturday night season finale at Stanford (3-8). The game kicks off at 7 EST on the soon-to-be-defunct Pac-12 Network.

The Irish remain just out of the running in the FWAA-NFF Super 16 poll, technically in 18th place. The next College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled on Tuesday night.