Notre Dame Football In Early On Elite 2024 QB Adrian Posse

Notre Dame may have been the last FBS school in the entire country to offer a quarterback in the 2022 class. Relatively speaking, it was later to the party offering 2023 passers. But in the 2024 class, the Irish got things started early. In June, Notre Dame offered its first three quarterbacks in the rising sophomore class: Carlsbad (Calif.) High’s Julian Sayin, Saline (Mich.) High’s CJ Carr and Miami Monsignor Pace’s Adrian Posse.

The Fighting Irish offered the 6-4, 209-pounder following a camp last month.

Posse received his scholarship offer from Notre Dame June 10 following a strong camp performance in front of the Fighting Irish coaching staff. “Coach Tommy Rees offered me right after the camp,” Posse said. “I threw a few balls privately with him, and he liked how he threw, so he offered me. I was surprised because they don’t recruit a ton down in South Florida, but I was very happy in the moment. “I think Coach Rees a great quarterbacks coach. He taught me a lot and is overall a great coach to be around.” Posse enjoyed his first time being on Notre Dame’s campus. Rees and Co. hope it’s not his last time in South Bend. “It was a fun experience,” added Posse. “I had a great time meeting the coaches and getting around the school. It’s a beautiful campus. I had a great time overall. It was a beautiful campus. Everything was clean and nice.”