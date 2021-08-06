Notre Dame Football Depth Chart: Analyzing The Irish Training Camp Roster

Fall camp is here. Notre Dame starts its month-long schedule of preseason practices Saturday morning. Head coach Brian Kelly and his staff will learn a lot about the Irish’s personnel in that time. Key questions will be answered in advance of Notre Dame’s Sept. 5 season opener at Florida State. But where does the Irish’s depth chart stand before a single pass has been thrown or whistle has been blown in camp? BlueandGold.com has devised a pre-camp depth chart so fans can have a better idea of which players are in a position to push for playing time with impressive performances throughout the month of August. (Players’ numbers are in parentheses).

Quarterback

1A. Graduate student Jack Coan (17) 1B. Sophomore Drew Pyne (10) 3. Freshman Tyler Buchner (12) 4. Junior Brendon Clark (7) 5. Freshman Ron Powlus III (11) Blue & Gold says: All eyes will be on the top three players on this list. Coan is the clear favorite to be named starter, but how much better is he than Pyne and Buchner?

Running Back

1. Junior Kyren Williams (23) 2. Sophomore Chris Tyree (25) 3. Senior C’Bo Flemister (20) 4. Freshman Audric Estime (24) 5. Freshman Logan Diggs (22) Blue & Gold says: This is all about maintaining health. Williams and Tyree are the perfect 1-2 punch, and Flemister runs as hard as any third-string senior in the country. This is one of Notre Dame’s best position groups.

Boundary Receiver

1. Senior Kevin Austin Jr. (4) 2. Senior Joe Wilkins Jr. (18) 3. Freshman Deion Colzie (16) Blue & Gold says: The ideal way this plays out for the Irish is Austin and Wilkins taking turns as go-to wideouts on the outside. But the most intriguing part of the situation is if Colzie can work his way into the regular rotation right away.

Notre Dame senior wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (Mike Miller)

Field Receiver

1A. Senior Braden Lenzy (0) 1B. Senior Lawrence Keys III (13) 3. Senior Joe Wilkins Jr. (18) 4. Freshman Jayden Thomas (83) Blue & Gold says: Again, the best-case scenario for Notre Dame here is Lenzy and Keys III taking the position, running with it and not looking back.

Slot Receiver

1. Senior Avery Davis (3) 2. Senior Lawrence Keys III (13) 3A. Sophomore Xavier Watts (82) 3B. Freshman Lorenzo Styles Jr. (21) Blue & Gold says: Davis is Notre Dame's leading returning wide receiver. He can really steady a rocking ship in the passing game if he's even better this season.

Tight End

1. Sophomore Michael Mayer (87) 2. Senior George Takacs (85) 3. Sophomore Kevin Bauman (84) 4A. Freshman Cade Berrong (80) 4B. Freshman Mitchell Evans (88) Blue & Gold says: Mayer is going to be Mayer, but who can fill Tommy Tremble’s shoes? Is it Takacs? Bauman? One of the freshmen? Someone has to step up and do it.

Left Tackle

1. Freshman Blake Fisher (54) 2. Sophomore Tosh Baker (79) 3. Freshman Joe Alt (76) Blue & Gold says: Fisher has an opportunity very few at Notre Dame have had in the last 10 years; he can start right away on the offensive line as a true freshman. Camp will determine if he’s ready to do so.

Left Guard

1. Junior Zeke Correll (52) 2. Junior Quinn Carroll (77) Blue & Gold says: Hunter Spears’ medical retirement this week was a blow to Notre Dame’s depth at left guard. Correll played center throughout spring, too. This is an interesting position to monitor throughout camp.

Center

1. Senior Jarrett Patterson (55) 2. Freshman Pat Coogan (78) Blue & Golds says: Patterson played guard in camp, but he could be making the move back to center. This is also a position of interest leading up to the season opener.

Notre Dame senior offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson. (James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports)

Right Guard

1. Graduate student Cain Madden (62) 2. Freshman Rocco Spindler (50) 3A. Junior Andrew Kristofec (73) 3B. Senior John Dirksen (56) Blue & Gold says: Plenty of depth here with the addition of Madden from Marshall. Spindler will have a chance to learn from one of the best guards in the game instead of being thrown into the fire, and he should still get reps in backup duty throughout the year too.

Right Tackle

1. Senior Josh Lugg (75) 2. Sophomore Michael Carmody (68) 3. Freshman Caleb Johnson (72) Blue & Gold says: Perhaps the importance of Lugg staying healthy has not been harped on enough this offseason. He plays an ultra important position, and the experience on the depth chart behind him is miniscule.

Strong-Side End

1. Graduate student Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (95) 2. Senior Justin Ademilola (19) 3A. Junior NaNa Osafo-Mensah (18) 3B. Sophomore Alex Ehrensberger (98) 5. Freshman Jason Onye (47) Blue & Gold says: Tagovailoa-Amosa’s move from the interior of the line to the outside will be fun to watch unfold, and he has a reliable backup in one of the two Ademilola brothers.

Nose Tackle

1. Graduate student Kurt Hinish (41) 2. Junior Howard Cross III (56) 3A. Junior Jacob Lacey (54) 3B. Sophomore Aidan Keanaaina (92) Blue & Gold says: You know you’re set at a position when someone as stout and up and coming as Lacey is the third-stringer. Hinish’s swan song in a golden helmet could be one for the books too.

Defensive Tackle

1. Senior Jayson Ademilola (57) 2. Sophomore Rylie Mills (98) 3. Freshman Gabe Rubio (97) Blue & Gold says: The other half of the Ademilola brothers finally gets his chance to start, but watch for Mills to take a huge step forward in his second season with the program.

Vyper

1. Junior Isaiah Foskey (7) 2. Sophomore Jordan Botelho (17) 3. Junior Osita Ekwonu (34) 4. Freshman Will Schweitzer (48) Blue & Gold says: All eyes are on Foskey to be Notre Dame’s main pass-rushing threat. He was inconsistent as a sophomore. If he’s at his best more times than not as a junior, a double-digit sack season is well within reach.

Notre Dame junior defensive end Isaiah Foskey. (Robert Franklin/AP)

Mike Linebacker

1. Graduate student Drew White (40) 2. Senior Bo Bauer (52) 3. Junior JD Bertrand (27) Blue & Gold says: This is another one of those positions with two incredibly solid, experienced players in the two deep. White and Bauer, should they stay healthy, make up a great combo in the middle.

Will Linebacker

1A. Junior Marist Liufau (35) 1B. Senior Shayne Simon (33) 3. Freshman Kahanu Kia (55) Blue & Gold says: This is a battle that will likely last longer than camp. Liufau and Simon were decent last season, but neither did enough to solidify a starting role for 2021. Which of the two can be the go-to guy?

Rover

1A. Junior Jack Kiser (24) 1B. Graduate student Isaiah Pryor (10) 1C. Senior Paul Moala (13) 4. Freshman Prince Kollie (32) Blue & Gold says: There will likely be some trial and error here this season. Is Kiser ready to be a reliable, every-game contributor? Will defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman have to employ a committee at the position?

Notre Dame junior linebacker Jack Kiser. (Notre Dame Athletics)

Boundary Cornerback

1. Junior Cornerback Cam Hart (5) 2. Sophomore Ramon Henderson (11) 3. Freshman Philip Riley (25) 4. Freshman Ryan Barnes (15) Blue & Gold says: Notre Dame has a lot of stock in Hart to perform. There is absolutely zero experience behind him with two freshmen and a sophomore.

Field Cornerback

1. Sophomore Clarence Lewis (26) 2. Senior TaRiq Bracy (28) 3. Freshman JoJo Johnson (20) 4. Freshman Chance Tucker (18) Blue & Gold says: This is really Lewis’ spot to lose, and if he does then there is a senior behind him who should be wanting to make up for a disappointing junior season.

Stud Safety

1A. Senior Houston Griffith (3) 1B. Senior DJ Brown (12) 3. Junior Litchfield Ajavon (23) 4. Freshman Khari Gee (29) Blue & Gold says: The battle between Griffith and Brown is another one between players who have been in the program for a while but have yet to have a true breakout season. Notre Dame needs one of them to have his this year.

Free Safety