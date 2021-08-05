Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Hunter Spears Medically Retires From Football
Hunter Spears has been through a lot in his football career. Thursday, Spears announced that ultimately it has been too much.
The Notre Dame junior offensive lineman tweeted he is permanently stepping away from the game, citing “countless knee surgeries” as a major cause for concern.
“After consulting with the program’s medical team and coaching staff, I have decided that it is in my best interest to retire from football,” Spears said in his tweet.
Spears played in three games on the defensive side of the ball as a true freshman in 2019. He missed the entire 2020 season because of an injury. He did not participate in spring practices a few months back either.
The former four-star defensive line recruit from Sachse (Texas) High School was injury ridden in his preps career, and that carried over to college. He leaves the Notre Dame program proud to have been a part of it in any capacity for two-plus seasons.
“There is no greater university or family than the Notre Dame family,” Spears said in his tweet. “The feeling of wearing that gold helmet on Saturdays is a memory that I will cherish for a lifetime.
“I was able to live my dreams. I played football for the University of Notre Dame surrounded by brothers I will have for a lifetime and supported by people who love and care about me.
“The only regret I have is not having another body to give to this program and university. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for this team and I am excited to contribute in any way that I can.”
Spears’ departure frees up another scholarship for the class of 2022. Notre Dame landed its 20th commitment of the class Wednesday when four-star wide receiver Tobias Merriweather of Vancouver (Wash.) Union High School announced his pledge to the Irish.
Notre Dame currently ranks No. 3 behind Penn State and Ohio State in the class of 2022 Rivals recruiting rankings.
