Notre Dame Offensive Lineman Hunter Spears Medically Retires From Football

Hunter Spears has been through a lot in his football career. Thursday, Spears announced that ultimately it has been too much. The Notre Dame junior offensive lineman tweeted he is permanently stepping away from the game, citing “countless knee surgeries” as a major cause for concern. “After consulting with the program’s medical team and coaching staff, I have decided that it is in my best interest to retire from football,” Spears said in his tweet.

Spears played in three games on the defensive side of the ball as a true freshman in 2019. He missed the entire 2020 season because of an injury. He did not participate in spring practices a few months back either. The former four-star defensive line recruit from Sachse (Texas) High School was injury ridden in his preps career, and that carried over to college. He leaves the Notre Dame program proud to have been a part of it in any capacity for two-plus seasons. “There is no greater university or family than the Notre Dame family,” Spears said in his tweet. “The feeling of wearing that gold helmet on Saturdays is a memory that I will cherish for a lifetime.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UcnVzdCBpbiB0aGUgbG9yZCB3aXRoIGFsbCB5b3VyIGhlYXJ0IGFu ZCBsZWFuIG5vdCBvbiB5b3VyIG93biB1bmRlcnN0YW5kaW5nOyBJbiBhbGwg eW91ciB3YXlzIHN1Ym1pdCB0byBoaW0sIGFuZCBoZSB3aWxsIG1ha2UgeW91 ciBwYXRocyBzdHJhaWdodCBbUHJvdmVyYnMgMzo1LTZdPGJyPjxicj5Hb2Qg Qmxlc3MgYW5kIEdvIElyaXNoLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMTA0 T3A3UVFjUyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzEwNE9wN1FRY1M8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgSHVudGVyIFNwZWFycyAoQFRoZWh1bnRlcnNwZWFycykgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UaGVodW50ZXJzcGVhcnMvc3RhdHVz LzE0MjMzMzU2MzQ4NzAwOTU4NzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVn dXN0IDUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==