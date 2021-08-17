Notre Dame Football DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa Returns After Father's Death

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman didn’t think he’d see one of his four defensive team captains on the field on Monday, but there he was — fresh off a red-eye flight and ready to go. That player was senior defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, whose father died suddenly and unexpectedly last week. Tagovailoa-Amosa missed an entire week of practice to mourn the loss of his dad surrounded by family in Hawaii. And just like that, he was back in action in a Notre Dame uniform at the start of the week. “He runs on the field, and next thing you know he goes, ‘Coach, can I get in on the drills?’ Sure, absolutely,” Freeman said.

Tagovailoa-Amosa spoke to reporters after Tuesday’s practice. He started his press conference with an opening statement, which is unusual for players. Even Freeman did not issue one in his Tuesday press conference. But in this case, it was entirely warranted. “I’m really blessed and fortunate to be back at practice with my brothers, my coaches,” Tagovailoa-Amosa said. “The love and support they’ve shown for me throughout this time has truly meant so much. That’s why you see me back here smiling. I’m in good spirits. “As for Irish fans reaching out, it truly means so much to me and my family. We’re all in good spirits. No one is discouraged. And that’s all I want to comment on that.” Tagovailoa-Amosa wasn’t finished, though. He fielded questions on the subject for the next five minutes, answering each one of them thoroughly and with grace. He spoke about how his faith has helped him grieve. About how being back on the field with his teammates has cheered him up. About being named a team captain via a video call while he was still back in Hawaii. Players and coaches wore floral leis in honor of him and his father. “That was the first thing I noticed, the leis,” Tagovailoa-Amosa emotionally noted. He spoke about his father’s influence on his football career, which was profound. Tagovailoa-Amosa’s dad coached him from the day he first started to play well into his grade school years. He spoke about being an example of optimism for his little brothers back on the island. And he spoke about perspective and sacrifice. “My dad preached a lot about sacrifice,” Tagovailoa-Amosa said. “As you can see, I’m here now. I have to sacrifice that time with my family to be able to come back here. I have a purpose out here. I have a job to do. And even though my father won’t be out here to watch, all the more I have to honor his legacy by sacrificing time from home and coming out here and getting back to work.”