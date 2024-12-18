Podcast: Doug Lesmerises on Notre Dame-Indiana, College Football Playoff

We’re just days away from the first College Football Playoff game in Notre Dame Stadium when the 7th-seeded Irish (11-1) host 10th-seeded Indiana (11-1) on Friday (8 p.m. EST on ABC/ESPN).

It will be one of three first-round games hosted by northern teams with Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State representing the colder weather this weekend. That's why Eric Hansen and Tyler James reached out to Doug Lesmerises, cohost of Kings of the North on YouTube, to preview Notre Dame’s matchup with Indiana and the rest of the College Football Playoff on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Lesmerises discussed the presence of northern programs in the College Football Playoff, how many Big Ten teams have a chance to win the national championship, how important playing at home is for Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State, how good Indiana is, what's legit about the Hoosiers and what could get exposed, how far the Irish can go, his expectations for Ohio State in the playoff, if Penn State should make it to the semifinals, who would make sense as a replacement for OSU head coach Ryan Day, if Oregon is a dominant one seed, if Curt Cignetti's Indiana revival will last and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from X/Twitter and The Insider Lounge (31:43).

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS