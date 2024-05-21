INDIANAPOLIS — Christopher Burgess Jr. tends to get asked to take reps as a defensive tackle at showcase camps across the country. The four-star defensive end recruit doesn’t mind the challenge. Burgess, who has been committed to Notre Dame since January, found himself in the same situation Sunday at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Indianapolis. He stepped up for his first one-on-one matchup at Decatur Central High School against 2026 offensive lineman Maxwell Robinson, a two-star prospect, at guard. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE Burgess plans to return to Notre Dame for an official visit June 14-16. He’ll be joined by several fellow Irish commits. In the past handful of months, Burgess has grown close connections with defensive end Joseph Reiff, defensive tackle Davion Dixon and quarterback Deuce Knight. Burgess also keeps in regular contact with Irish defensive line coach Al Washington. “It’s grown a lot since I committed,” Burgess said of his relationship with Washington. “We got closer. We talk more. We’re more consistent.” Washington has guided Burgess to work on getting off the ball quicker and making better use of his hands. Burgess has abnormal length that should give him an advantage against many offensive linemen. Rivals measured his wingspan at 82 inches on Sunday. Burgess is hoping to take advantage of his length by improving his explosiveness and strength this offseason. His progress will certainly be measured at next month’s Rivals event. In Sunday’s final one-on-ones, Burgess had some trouble trying to get around 6-6, 365-pound Tommy Tofi, a four-star recruit in the 2026 class. More challenging matchups like that will be ahead for Burgess. He’s game for it. Who’s he looking forward to going against at the Rivals Five-Star? “Everybody.”

