News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-27 06:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Football: BGI Staff Predictions - Offense

Kxyzqodx09qn14quduaj
Senior wideout Chase Claypool is predicted by the BGI staff to be the best offensive player for the Irish in 2019. (Photo by Angela Driskell)
Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

With the return of its starting quarterback, four offensive line starters, two top wideouts and a lot of young depth the Irish offense is expected to improve this season. But just how much? After making big picture team predictions yesterday, the Blue & Gold Illustrated staff makes its predictions for the Irish offense in 2019.

Ddphnbgz7i4nfvwzably

LOU SOMOGYI, SENIOR EDITOR

1) Ian Book will finish higher in pass efficiency than last year despite lower in pass completion percentage, but Phil Jurkovec will still start at least one game - Book’s pass efficiency ranked 17th last year, easily the best in the Brian Kelly, and this year he will be near the top 10. His pass completion rate will drop from the school single season record of 68.2 last year to 65.7 this year, but the yards per attempt will go from 8.4 to nearly 9.0 with more deeper balls and yards after catch. Jurkovec will take more than 200 snaps this year as he prepares to become the starter in 2020.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}