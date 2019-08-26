Notre Dame Football: 2019 BGI Staff Predictions
Notre Dame is entering year ten of head coach Brian Kelly's tenure, and the Fighting Irish will start that season off with its highest preseason ranking. The Irish kick the season off a week from today, and the Blue & Gold Illustrated staff is ready to make its predictions.
We start our preseason predictions series off with overall team predictions, which begin with the staff members making three bold predictions.
LOU SOMOGYI, SENIOR EDITOR
1) Notre Dame Will Finish 11-2
The Fighting Irish have never had this final record, so I will go with that — although the preference would be to go 13-0 for the first time, too. However, going unscathed (no losses nor ties) in back-to-back regular seasons has not occurred since Knute Rockne’s final two seasons in 1929-30. Plus, back then it was either nine- or 10-game regular seasons.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news