A Notre Dame football 2025 target with a connection to the Irish has set a commitment date. Ethan Long, a four-star safety and No. 1 player in Connecticut for the 2025 recruiting class, announced Saturday on his X/Twitter account that he'll announce his college commitment on Monday at 5 p.m. EST. Unlike 2024 defensive end signee Bryce Young or 2025 tight end commit James Flanigan, who are the sons of former Notre Dame players, Long's family connection to the Irish is through his cousin, Austin Webster. From 2014-18, Webster played under former head coach Brian Kelly as a walk-on wide receiver and served as a team captain in his final season. Long grew up attending Webster's home games and seeing Notre Dame's campus.

Long, the No. 27 safety in the 2025 class, is deciding between Notre Dame, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin. He reported 20 total offers in the recruiting process and visited all but one of his finalists, the Badgers, on game-day visits last fall. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound recruit out of Greenwich Brunswick visited the Irish for their game against Ohio State in September and also paid a visit in July for their Grill & Chill recruiting event. Long's primary recruiters have been safeties coach Chris O'Leary, head coach Marcus Freeman, cornerback coach Mike Mickens and director of recruiting Chad Bowden.