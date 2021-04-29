Notre Dame Reveals 2021 Football Ticket Sales Timeline, Home Kickoff Times
There is now a timeline for buying tickets to Notre Dame home football games this fall and kickoff times for those games.
Notre Dame announced Thursday a schedule for the season ticket renewals, ticket lottery purchases and single-game ticket sales. Shortly after, it unveiled the kickoff times for its seven 2021 home games.
The Oct. 23 game vs. USC and Oct. 30 vs. North Carolina will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Navy's Nov. 6 visit to South Bend kicks off at 3:30 p.m.. The games against Toledo (Sept. 11), Purdue (Sept. 18), Cincinnati (Oct. 2) and Georgia Tech (Nov. 20) will start at 2:30 p.m. All will be televised on NBC.
Before any ticket sales to those games happen, capacity at Notre Dame Stadium this season and policies for surrounding gameday events like tailgating will be determined.
Single-game tickets will go on sale in mid-August, per the school's release. Fans who are eligible to buy tickets through the lottery system can do so in early July. Current season ticket holders will have renewal information distributed by email the week of May 24. Any season-ticket holders who rolled over their 2020 payments will be credited that amount toward their 2021 ticket.
Notre Dame is accepting deposits for new season-ticket holders.
This story has been updated.
