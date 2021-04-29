There is now a timeline for buying tickets to Notre Dame home football games this fall and kickoff times for those games. Notre Dame announced Thursday a schedule for the season ticket renewals, ticket lottery purchases and single-game ticket sales. Shortly after, it unveiled the kickoff times for its seven 2021 home games.

Notre Dame's 2021 ticket sales timeline and home kickoff times have been announced. (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)

The Oct. 23 game vs. USC and Oct. 30 vs. North Carolina will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Navy's Nov. 6 visit to South Bend kicks off at 3:30 p.m.. The games against Toledo (Sept. 11), Purdue (Sept. 18), Cincinnati (Oct. 2) and Georgia Tech (Nov. 20) will start at 2:30 p.m. All will be televised on NBC. Before any ticket sales to those games happen, capacity at Notre Dame Stadium this season and policies for surrounding gameday events like tailgating will be determined.