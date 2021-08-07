Notre Dame Football 2021 Freshman And Newcomer Jersey Numbers
More than half of Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class enrolled for the spring semester.
Fourteen of the 27 freshmen signees and 15 of the 29 newcomers arrived on campus in January and were issued jersey numbers then. They represent the most early entrants in school history. One of them, though, linebacker Devin Aupiu, transferred after the spring semester.
The remaining 13 freshmen and 14 newcomers arrived in June and will participate in their first practice Saturday when Notre Dame opens fall camp. They were assigned numbers earlier this summer.
Here’s a position-by-position look at the 28 freshmen and newcomer jersey numbers (excluding Aupiu) and the most recent Irish player to wear each one before them on that same side of the ball (* denotes a mid-year enrollee).
Quarterback
Tyler Buchner: No. 12*
Last worn by: QB Ian Book (2016-20)
Jack Coan (grad transfer): No. 17*
Last worn by: walk-on QB Cole Capen (2020)
Ron Powlus III: No. 11*
Last worn by: WR Ben Skowronek (2020)
Running Back
Audric Estime: No. 24
Last worn by: TE Tommy Tremble (2018-20)
Logan Diggs: No. 22
Last worn by: WR Kendall Abdur-Rahman (2019-20)
Wide Receiver
Deion Colzie: No. 16
Last worn by: walk-on RB Cameron Ekanayake (2018-2020)
Lorenzo Styles Jr.: No. 21*
Last worn by: WR Barry Gallup Jr. (2009-10)
Jayden Thomas: No. 83
Last worn by: Chase Claypool (2016-19)
Tight End
Cane Berrong: No. 80*
Last worn by: WR Micah Jones (2018-20)
Mitchell Evans: No. 88*
Last worn by: WR Javon McKinley (2016-20)
Offensive Line
Joe Alt: No. 76
Last worn by: OL Dillan Gibbons (2017-20)
Pat Coogan: No. 78
Last worn by: OG Tommy Kraemer (2016-20)
Blake Fisher: No. 54*
Last worn by: walk-on WR/TE Ben Suttman (2014). Long snapper John Shannon also wore it from 2016-19).
Caleb Johnson: No. 72*
Last worn by: OT Robert Hainsey (2017-20)
Cain Madden (grad transfer): No. 62
Last worn by: walk-on OL Brennan Wicks (2020)
Rocco Spindler: No. 50*
Last worn by: OG Parker Boudreaux (2016)
Defensive Line
Jason Onye: No. 47
Last worn by: DE Kofi Wardlow (2017-20)
Gabriel Rubio: No. 97*
Last worn by: DT Micah Dew-Treadway (2015-18)
Will Schweitzer: No. 48*
Last worn by: LB Greer Martini (2014-17)
Linebacker
Kahanu Kia: No. 55
Last worn by: DT Ja’Mion Franklin (2018-20)
Prince Kollie: No. 32
Last worn by: DB D.J. Morgan (2016-17)
Defensive Back
Ryan Barnes: No. 15*
Last worn by: CB Isaiah Rutherford (2019-20)
Khari Gee: No. 29
Last worn by: DE Ovie Oghoufo (2018-20)
JoJo Johnson: No. 20
Last worn by: DB Shaun Crawford (2015-20)
Philip Riley: No. 25*
Last worn by: walk-on S John Mahoney (2018-20)
Chance Tucker: No. 18
Last worn by: DE Nana Osafo Mensah (2019-present)
Justin Walters: No. 20*
Last worn by: Crawford, Johnson
(Either Tucker or Osafo-Mensah will need to change from 18 and Walters or Johnson will need to switch from 20).
Special Teams
Kicker Joshua Bryan: No. 91
Last worn by: DE Ade Ogundeji (defense, 2016-20)
