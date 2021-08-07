Notre Dame Football 2021 Freshman And Newcomer Jersey Numbers

More than half of Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class enrolled for the spring semester.

Fourteen of the 27 freshmen signees and 15 of the 29 newcomers arrived on campus in January and were issued jersey numbers then. They represent the most early entrants in school history. One of them, though, linebacker Devin Aupiu, transferred after the spring semester.

The remaining 13 freshmen and 14 newcomers arrived in June and will participate in their first practice Saturday when Notre Dame opens fall camp. They were assigned numbers earlier this summer.