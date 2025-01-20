Rumor Mill: Prospects share latest chatter at Battle Miami

Tristen Keys

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As the local program Defcon took home the national Battle 7v7 tournament title Sunday, there were more revealing recruiting stories to get to in between games. Rivals has more of the latest buzz around some of the nation's best. MORE: Saturday recruiting buzz from Battle Miami

The longtime Texas commitment continues to communicate with Steve Sarkisian and company through his leg rehab (with a spring return timeline set), but other programs are checking in on the blue-chipper. Georgia was by his school during the week and he walked away with a new offer from Kirby Smart and company, something he admitted surprised him at the time. Bell has been to Athens before, camping before he came off the board, but the program was focused elsewhere at the position at the time. While he said he won't close doors as a recruit, Bell is rock solid with his Texas commitment and shared excitement for Sarkisian's new extension.

The state champion dropped a top group of programs just last week and now he will continue to evaluate the list during visit season. Auburn is in line to receive the first trip of the year beyond state lines, set for next weekend. More trips closer to home are likely thereafter, though the full slate is still to be determined for the rising-senior. Broadnax wants to come off the board sooner rather than later, so each trip should be viewed as a strong development in this recruitment.

The tournament champion and MVP quarterback was back at Miami, where he has long been committed, and the relationship between Coleman and Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson is stronger than ever. The play-caller, who Coleman calls 'the best in the game,' is the key to retaining Coleman's commitment over the next year. UCF and several other programs are keeping tabs on the top-five dual threat talent nationally.

The massive FIU commitment seems to be on the verge of Power Four offers, something that could throw a wrinkle into this recruitment. Miami hosted him over the weekend, UCF is expected to be at his school this week and Syracuse has been among the programs communicating the most with the interior talent. Davis isn't ready to make any major moves, as he likes the staff with the Panthers, but his options will remain relatively open.

The top-100 recruit in the rising-junior class won't be an easy pull out of the state of Florida. Miami is the local program and nearly snagged an early commitment from Dobson, though the coaching changes under Mario Cristobal leave some unknown on the defensive side of the ball. Florida has been high on Dobson's list as has Florida State, a program that may soon get him back on campus after its own share of staff changes. Beyond the state line, Colorado is a program newer to the offer list that the four-star would like to explore.

The top 2027 recruit in Florida and Notre Dame legacy is fired up about the possibility of the Irish joining the race for his services. It hasn't happened just yet, but a trip up to see Marcus Freeman's program is in development. Among the programs with a scholarship offer on the table, local Miami is pushing as much as any while LSU could be developing some staying power with the speedy wide receiver. Jones is in no rush to accelerate the process.

Ohio State was long considered the top program to watch for the North Carolina native, who sported Buckeye gloves all weekend while competing. But it's a clouded race near the top of the list for Keefe, who views Notre Dame, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina in that same range. North Carolina is new to the offer list under its new staff, so that could become a factor as visits are being considered. Keefe has no trips locked in but the slate will soon grow ahead of a summer decision.

It's been a heck of a run for one of Mississippi's best. Keys was in Orlando for the Under Armour All-America week before a trip to Hawaii for the Polynesian All-Star week. Fresh from the island, he arrived in South Florida on Saturday to help lead his 7-on-7 team to a deep playoff run. Programs have kept up with him in the midst of all the travel and it has caused a slow-down with Keys' recruitment. He was once considering a decision as early as the coming weeks, but the large group of Tennessee, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, USC and others will allow him to hold off until the summer. Keys wants to try to get to places he has yet to spend considerable time at such as USC and Michigan. Georgia is on the books to host him in early February.

The new coaching staffs at UCF and FAU re-offered the talented pass catcher and there is a connection between the two with assistant coach Brandon Harris. He was the initial offer for Kinsey at FAU and is now at UCF, where it was reiterated of late. A trip to 'his second dream school' UCF is going to be on the books sooner rather than later, as will a junior day at Florida State.

A list of top programs is soon to drop for the versatile Orlando-area standout, and there are a few locks to make that list. Pouncey sported a Miami shirt on Saturday surrounding a return trip to campus, and the Hurricanes will stick on his list going forward. Others in that scenario include Florida, Notre Dame and Georgia. The Fighting Irish were soon to host Pouncey as early as next weekend, but the trip is being rescheduled for later this spring. In the meantime, Florida looks like the next stop he'll make.

The productive back will soon kick off a large visit swing through potential contenders. Pryor will see Florida, Florida State, UCF, Maryland and Rutgers at some point during the spring as his offer list expands. Miami has also shown more interest of late following Pryor's junior campaign at Evans High in Orlando, where he ran for more than 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

The young passer turned heads over the weekend and his offer list is growing simultaneously. North Carolina is the newest offer on the list and immediately vaults up the ranks with the rising-sophomore. Missouri and Miami are high on the list early on, too, and the Hurricanes hosted Quinn again between throwing sessions. A big swing of visits is being figured out beginning in March, with Georgia, Notre Dame, Purdue and Florida State among the programs to expect Quinn on campus.