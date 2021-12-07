Notre Dame finalizes 2022 football schedule

Notre Dame has put the finishing touches on its 2022 schedule.

All that was left to determine was the date for a pair of ACC games and the off week. Those have been set, the team announced Tuesday. Notre Dame will play at Syracuse on Oct. 29 and host Boston College on Nov. 19 in the final home game of the year. The Irish’s open week will be Oct. 1.

Notre Dame Stadium will host six games, with the seventh “home” game exported to Las Vegas as part of the Shamrock Series. That game is Oct. 8 vs. BYU, following the off week. The Irish will play five road games, though only four of them are at true road environments. The Nov. 12 game vs. Navy will be in Baltimore, Md.