Quick-hitters: What Marcus Freeman said at his introduction as head coach

Marcus Freeman stood behind a podium Monday in the Irish Athletic Center and confidently declared himself up to the task of leading the Notre Dame football team. “I'm ready,” Freeman said. “I'm ready for this challenge, and I'm ready to lead this program to the greatest heights.” Freeman was introduced Monday afternoon as Notre Dame’s 30th head coach, three days after his hiring became official. Notre Dame threw him a grand party. He and his family strolled in as the band – dressed in full uniform – blasted the fight song. Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn hosted. University president Fr. John Jenkins and director of athletics Jack Swarbrick praised how Freeman won them over.

Swarbrick, Jenkins and Freeman grabbed one of the several gold helmets lining the stage, posed for pictures and gave the new coach the microphone. Freeman spoke for about 20 minutes, delivering an emotional opening statement before answering questions. Here are some of the highlights.

On his opportunity

“The chance to lead the football program at the University of Notre Dame is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I would never take that for granted. "Being this leader of this program, it isn't about one person, and it never will be. Being the leader of this program is about understanding to be successful on this journey, it's going to take others, and we're going to have to do this as a team. That's why doing it at the University of Notre Dame is so special.”

On the last week and the hiring process

“It's been pretty crazy. Just from the minute I knew Coach [Brian] Kelly was going to LSU until now, it's been a whirlwind. The thing I learned now, as a head coach, you've just got to take things moment by moment by moment and not look at it as the big picture.”

On being a first-time head coach at age 35

“I've got to be myself, and that's what I told [Swarbrick]. Here's the things that I believe we can do to raise the level, to raise the standard, but I'm going to do it the only way I know how, and that's being myself. That's doing it as a teammate. That's doing it with others. We're going to achieve greatness as a group, as a team. “They accepted it. And that's what we're going to do. We're going to do this thing together as a team.”

On his 2022 coaching staff

“My focus right now is just for this upcoming bowl game [against Oklahoma State]. We will not name a defensive coordinator for next year until after the bowl game. “All the coaches, we all plan to go as we've gotten here. We'll go to work. We're not making changes. We're going to coach the way we've coached that's gotten us to this point.”

On what he’s looking for in assistants

“Number one, you have to be a leader of young men. You have to treat these guys the way I believe you have to treat young people. Number two, you've got to be a relentless recruiter. If you can't recruit, you probably aren't going to be the best for our university and our team.”

Freeman was introduced as Notre Dame’s head coach Monday. (Matt Cashore/USA Today Sports)

On his offensive philosophy

“It’s what you've seen on the field, right? It's what you've seen [offensive coordinator] Tommy [Rees] do. When I talked to Jack Swarbrick about the opportunity to keep Tommy Rees, that was without question. What you see from our offense is a group that from the beginning of the season until now has just played better and better and better. “I'm not looking for a certain scheme. I'm looking for a group that's productive and does the job necessary to win.”

On safety Kyle Hamilton’s status for the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl

“I've communicated clearly with Kyle. His health is the No. 1 importance for any decision we make. And whatever is best for him and whatever is best for his health, I am going to support. We have not had that conversation. We have not made a decision. He has not made a decision. “He knows he has the full support of his head coach. Whatever is best for Kyle Hamilton, I'm in full support of.”

On his career goals

“Just to be the best at what you do. When I was in high school, I wanted to be the best football player I could be. I got to college, I wanted to be the best football player I could be and be part of the best team I could be. When I got drafted into the NFL, be the best NFL player I could be. “Then I had a moment where I had to make a decision. What's next for me? I got into coaching because I was like, ‘Man, I want to stay around football. I want to stay around the game. I want to be on the sidelines. I love it.’ “Then you realize very quickly that the satisfaction and gratification you get is seeing young people reach their goals. The minute I realized that, I said, ‘I'm going to be the best football coach I can be.’ “I never said I want to be the head coach. I just want to be the best football coach, the best leader for this group of young men that I can be. That's how I'll continue to attack the rest of my life.”

On what it means to be a Black head coach in a highly visible job