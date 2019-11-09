Notre Dame Fighting Irish Highlights vs. Duke
Quarterback Ian Book accounted for four touchdowns and ran for 139 yards, while receiver Chris Finke caught five passes for 49 yards and a pair of scores, to lead the Irish 38-7 over Duke on Saturday night.
Check out the highlights of the game below.
RELATED: Rapid Review of Notre Dame's victory by Lou Somogyi
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.