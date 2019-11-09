News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-09 23:17:20 -0600') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Highlights vs. Duke

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Quarterback Ian Book accounted for four touchdowns and ran for 139 yards, while receiver Chris Finke caught five passes for 49 yards and a pair of scores, to lead the Irish 38-7 over Duke on Saturday night.

Check out the highlights of the game below.

RELATED: Rapid Review of Notre Dame's victory by Lou Somogyi

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}