BOX SCORE Dominant from the outset on both sides of the ball, No. 15 ranked Notre Dame (7-2) rolled to a 38-7 victory Saturday night at Duke (4-5). Senior quarterback Ian Book accounted for 320 yards total offense — 181 passing with four touchdowns and a career high 139 yards rushing on 12 carries. Meanwhile the defense limited the Blue Devils to a meager 197 yards total offense.

Ian Book (center) passed for four touchdowns, two to Chris Finke (foreground), but also ran for a career high 139 yards. (Ken Martin)

1.TOP 3 STORYLINES • Notre Dame raced to a 21-0 lead by the 7:58 mark of the second quarter on 18- and seven-yard touchdown passes from Book to graduate student Chris Finke and Chase Claypool, respectively, and then a two-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back C’Bo Flemister. • The game took a brief momentum shift when after building the 21-0 cushion, a 78-yard catch-and-run by Finke was negated by a holding call. That penalty and a 22-yard punt set up a 39-yard touchdown drive for Duke. An interception by Duke linebacker Shaka Heyward right before halftime set up the Blue Devils with a 44-yard field goal on the last play of the first half that missed wide right to keep the Irish ahead 21-7 at the intermission. • The Notre Dame defense forced seven three-and-out series. Duke had 123 yards total offense in the first half and then just 74 in the second..

2. TURNING POINT Trailing 21-7, Duke began the second half by getting a first down at Notre Dame’s 40-yard line because a pass interference call on a fake punt. The momentum from the end of the first half was continuing. However, on the next play, quarterback Quentin Harris was intercepted by senior cornerback Troy Pride Jr. on a miscommunication in the route. Notre Dame then drove 70 yards in eight plays, highlighted by back-to-back catches of 23 and 35 yards by Claypool before Finke snared the touchdown on third-and-goal from the six-yard line.

3. STAT OF THE GAME The Fighting Irish out-gained Duke on the ground 288-95. After rushing for only 47 yards at Michigan and 106 versus Virginia Tech the past two weeks, Notre Dame asserted itself with a diverse attack that included more designed runs for Book, as well as some counters and sprint draws.