The Ademilola twins will leave Notre Dame together. On Friday, graduate senior defensive end Justin Ademilola announced he will enter the 2023 NFL Draft pool rather than return to Notre Dame for a sixth season. His twin brother Jayson Ademilola, a graduate senior defensive tackle, exhausted his final season of NCAA football eligibility in 2022. Justin Ademilola could have used the COVID-19 eligibility relief to return to Notre Dame for the 2023 season, because he qualified for a redshirt season as a freshman in 2018. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTQxNzQyOTkxNSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Instead, Justin Ademilola will end his Notre Dame career with 109 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks in 50 games for the Irish. The 6-foot-2, 253-pound defender finished the season tied with two others for sixth on the team in tackles with 39. He added three tackles for loss, three sacks, four quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery. Justin Ademilola started seven games for the Irish in 2022 as he split time between both defensive end positions. Much of his last two seasons were spent working in a rotation behind all-time program sack leader Isaiah Foskey at vyper defensive end. Only the NFL-bound Foskey had more sacks for Notre Dame the last two seasons combined, 22, than Justin Ademilola’s eight. Notre Dame will be losing a combined 34 starts from the 2022 season along the defensive line with the departures of Foskey (12), Jayson Ademilola (10), Justin Ademilola (7) and graduate senior defensive tackle Chris Smith (5). The Irish will return 17 starts from the 2022 season on the defensive line: defensive end/tackle Rylie Mills (9), nose tackle Howard Cross III (7) and vyper Jordan Botelho (1). The Irish have other experienced players returning on the defensive line, because the position group rotates a lot. Current senior defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah played in all 13 games this past season. Sophomore defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio played in 12. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTQxNzY5NTM0NiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3RyZSBEYW1lIHdpbGwgY2hhbmdlIHlvdSBpZiB5b3UgbGV0IGl0 IOKYmO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQ3BEVzJreTZEbSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NwRFcya3k2RG08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSlVTVElO IEFERU1JTE9MQfCfjLkgKEBKdXN0aW5BZGVtaWxvbGEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSnVzdGluQWRlbWlsb2xhL3N0YXR1cy8xNjEx Mzk1NjA5ODU2MTgwMjI2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkg NiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK