Notre Dame DC Marcus Freeman Explains Pre-Snap Freedom For Irish Players

Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman’s affinity for pre-snap motion and movement is a bit of a paradox. On the surface, his players bouncing around without much rhythm or rhyme might seem random and chaotic in an attempt to throw off the opposing offense. In reality, there is much more to it than that. “It’s a little bit more structured than maybe they understand,” Freeman said. “What I’m trying to do is give those guys freedom within the entire defense to play fast.”

The Notre Dame defense will have the luxury of playing free and fast under defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. (Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports)

Those are two key elements of Freeman’s defensive mantra; free and fast. The idea behind more pre-snap action than most defenses would employ is that it lends itself to a greater chance of checking both boxes. Freeman doesn’t want his players to feel static and cold going into a play. He’d rather them have a feel for what’s going to happen by moving around and anticipating. “‘Coach, do I have to be in this exact alignment with my hands like this?’ No. You just have to know where you have to get to before the ball is snapped,” Freeman said. “You have to know, can I accomplish my job from where I’m aligned when the ball is snapped?” It’s also an avenue for Irish players to become far less reliant on Freeman and the rest of the staff. If a player can show disguises and bluffs on any given play but still get to where he needs to be by the time the ball is snapped and ultimately make the play, then Freeman has done his job. As the cliche goes, he has put his player in a position to be successful. “I think it creates ownership, right?” Freeman said. “We can go through a walk-through and I can ask, ‘What do you guys want to do with this?’ Here’s our toolbox, what do you want to do with it? And let them make a decision.