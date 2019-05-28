Christian Gonzalez became one of the hottest recruits in the country this spring.

The three-star cornerback out of The Colony (Texas) already had an impressive offer list heading into the month of May. However, he added scholarships Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, TCU and others all in a two-week span.

“Getting Alabama and Ohio State was big,” Gonzalez said. “It’s been picking up a lot. TCU offered. Texas might. Right now, I’m still talking to colleges about official visits. Colorado is still the only one I have scheduled.”