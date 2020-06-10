Notre Dame Contingency Options Extend To Coaching Too
“Next man up” is one of the more trite expressions in the world of athletics.
However, in the world of 2020 college football it’s hardly limited to players picking up the slack when a teammate goes down.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, coaching staffs have to be more cognizant than ever about contingency options once training camp begins in August and the season commences as scheduled in September.
“The first thing we tried to make certain that we all were aware of was make sure you have a replacement — because what happens when you go down?” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly explained to the media earlier this week.
“What happens if [offensive coordinator] Tommy Rees gets sick? Where do we go? And for that matter, what happens if I go down for two to three weeks? Where are we going? … Let’s share information so everybody clearly knows what path we want to take with regard to everything that we’re doing.’”
In recent years, Kelly’s staff has undergone such adjustments on the fly. Just this past December it was announced that third-year offensive coordinator Chip Long had been relieved of his duties, not so much because the offense hadn’t been productive but more so that interpersonal relationships had failed.
That provided the opportunity for quarterbacks coach Rees and running backs coach Lance Taylor, along with line coach Jeff Quinn and receivers coach Del Alexander, to assemble a collaborative effort in the Camping World Bowl preparations.
The chemistry was successful enough in the limited sample size that Rees was promoted to offensive coordinator while Taylor received the run-game coordinator title.
Meanwhile, joining the staff to replace Long as the tight ends position coach was John McNulty, who in his 30 years in the profession also has been a coordinator, quarterbacks, receivers and special teams coach, providing versatility if needed.
Four years ago, defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder was fired after a 1-3 start, but the unit improved with the collaborative efforts led by then linebackers coach Mike Elston (now the line coach) and defensive analyst Greg Hudson, who had formerly been the coordinator at Purdue the previous three years.
Incrementally before beginning the practice structure, tentatively slated for August 7, it’s first about conditioning, testing and health protocols, as well as a blueprint in case anyone on the staff takes ill.
“There will be masks and distancing and sanitizing and we'll have to make sure our meals follow through with those protocols,” Kelly said. “Coaches will have to do Zoom meetings as we work through three phases.
“I don't know that anybody's reinvented the X’s in the O’s. We'll be ready for that when it's time … The life issues are much more important and that's what I'm hired for.”
