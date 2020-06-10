“Next man up” is one of the more trite expressions in the world of athletics. However, in the world of 2020 college football it’s hardly limited to players picking up the slack when a teammate goes down. With the COVID-19 pandemic, coaching staffs have to be more cognizant than ever about contingency options once training camp begins in August and the season commences as scheduled in September.

New tight ends coach John McNulty has also been a coordinator, coached receivers, quarterbacks and special teams. (Mike Miller)

“The first thing we tried to make certain that we all were aware of was make sure you have a replacement — because what happens when you go down?” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly explained to the media earlier this week.

“What happens if [offensive coordinator] Tommy Rees gets sick? Where do we go? And for that matter, what happens if I go down for two to three weeks? Where are we going? … Let’s share information so everybody clearly knows what path we want to take with regard to everything that we’re doing.’”

In recent years, Kelly’s staff has undergone such adjustments on the fly. Just this past December it was announced that third-year offensive coordinator Chip Long had been relieved of his duties, not so much because the offense hadn’t been productive but more so that interpersonal relationships had failed. That provided the opportunity for quarterbacks coach Rees and running backs coach Lance Taylor, along with line coach Jeff Quinn and receivers coach Del Alexander, to assemble a collaborative effort in the Camping World Bowl preparations. The chemistry was successful enough in the limited sample size that Rees was promoted to offensive coordinator while Taylor received the run-game coordinator title.

