"I am beyond blessed and excited to announce that I am committed to The University of Notre Dame to further my academic and athletic career. "

After having some time to reflect, Berrong felt like Notre Dame was the best fit and committed to the Irish on Friday afternoon.

Four-star 2021 Hart County (Ga.) tight end Cane Berrong visited Notre Dame a few weeks ago and fell in love with the program.

OFFER LIST: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State, NC State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and others.

STATS: 31 catches for 497 yards and three touchdowns.

ANALYSIS: "Berrong is a fluid athlete with quick feet and natural pass catching skills. He attacks the football and shows good downfield ball skills. He shows toughness with the ball in his hands and a willingness to take punishment over the middle if it means making the catch.

"Right now he's a toolsy young player that is more about potential, but it's a potential that if tapped into will result in him being a dominant all-around player by the time he becomes a senior in high school." - Blue & Gold Illustrated football analyst Bryan Driskell.

QUOTABLE: “The campus exceeded my expectations, and the camp was a lot of fun. I’d say hanging with Brock Wright and Cole Kmet on Friday was definitely a highlight. I loved the stadium and Touchdown Jesus.” — Berrong after his June 9 visit

