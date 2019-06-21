Notre Dame Commitment Profile: 2021 TE Cane Berrong
Four-star 2021 Hart County (Ga.) tight end Cane Berrong visited Notre Dame a few weeks ago and fell in love with the program.
After having some time to reflect, Berrong felt like Notre Dame was the best fit and committed to the Irish on Friday afternoon.
"I am beyond blessed and excited to announce that I am committed to The University of Notre Dame to further my academic and athletic career. "
OFFER LIST: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State, NC State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin and others.
STATS: 31 catches for 497 yards and three touchdowns.
ANALYSIS: "Berrong is a fluid athlete with quick feet and natural pass catching skills. He attacks the football and shows good downfield ball skills. He shows toughness with the ball in his hands and a willingness to take punishment over the middle if it means making the catch.
"Right now he's a toolsy young player that is more about potential, but it's a potential that if tapped into will result in him being a dominant all-around player by the time he becomes a senior in high school." - Blue & Gold Illustrated football analyst Bryan Driskell.
QUOTABLE: “The campus exceeded my expectations, and the camp was a lot of fun. I’d say hanging with Brock Wright and Cole Kmet on Friday was definitely a highlight. I loved the stadium and Touchdown Jesus.” — Berrong after his June 9 visit
Notre Dame 2021 Commitment List
2021 Commits By Position
1 - Quarterback
0 - Running Back
0 - Wide Receiver
1 - Tight End
2 - Offensive Linemen
1 - Defensive Linemen
0 - Linebacker
0 - Cornerback
0 - Safety
Where Are They From?
1 - California
1 - Florida
1- Georgia
1- Indiana
1 - Missouri
Berrong Highlights
