Class Impact: 2021 TE Cane Berrong To Notre Dame
Notre Dame remains on fire for the 2021 class, securing the fifth pick up in the class with the commitment of Bowersville (Ga.) Hart County four-star tight end Cane Berrong.
The 6-4, 225-pound athlete camped at Notre Dame in early June and impressed the Irish staff with his raw potential, and that visit resulted in the talented young pass catcher joining the already outstanding Irish class.
Berrong earned offers from Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU, Florida, Texas, Auburn, Michigan, Wisconsin, Penn State, Tennessee, Miami (Fla.), Iowa, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Nebraska, Mississippi State, NC State and Georgia Tech.
A look at what Berrong’s commitment means for Notre Dame:
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news