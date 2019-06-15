On June 4, Avon (Ind.) offensive tackle Blake Fisher posted on his Twitter account that he'd be visiting Notre Dame on June 14-15. He told Blue & Gold Illustrated that he wanted to visit the in-state schools and get back to Michigan this summer.

Those other trips won't be necessary though. The elite 2021 prospect announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Saturday while on campus, choosing the Fighting Irish over 30 other schools.

Fisher gives Notre Dame its second 2021 commitment of the day, joining 2021 defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio.

"First I would like to start by thanking God for putting me in the position I am today! Next, I would like to thank my parents, as they have not only been there with me and for me through it all, but continue to pray for me which continues to keep me grounded daily. Also, to my Big Sis (up in heaven), I love you, miss you, but want you to know I thank you for keeping your angel wings wrapped around me on and off the field."

Fisher continued: "I would be remised if I didn't thank the 30 colleges and universities that extended an offer to me. Please know I greatly appreciate it, and thank all of the coaches that I had the opportunity to meet or have conversations with in his process. Believe me, I took a piece of advice from each and every one of them!

"However, throughout all my research, conversations, and visits, the university that is best for me ACADEMICALLY, and has a FOOTBALL program and COLLEGE COMMUNITY that is right-sized for me, is here in Indiana!

"With that being said, after much though, consideration and answered prayers, I will be committing to the University of Notre Dame!"