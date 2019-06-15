Class Impact: 2021 OL Blake Fisher To Notre Dame
Notre Dame picked up a massive commitment for its 2021 class, both literally and figuratively with the commitment of Avon (Ind.) High School offensive tackle Blake Fisher.
Rivals has yet to release a Top 100 for the 2021 class, but Fisher is absolutely a Top 100 caliber player. He is a special talent and the second offensive lineman to commit to the Irish in the 2021 class.
Fisher had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida State, LSU, Wisconsin, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Oregon, Auburn, Nebraska, Michigan State, Iowa, Northwestern, Purdue, Boston College, Kentucky, Washington State, Louisville, Duke, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Georgia Tech and Indiana.
