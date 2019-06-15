Class Impact: 2021 DT Gabriel Rubio To Notre Dame
SPECIAL FATHER'S DAY PROMOTION - Get FREE access to Blue & Gold Illustrated until Fall Camp by signing up today.
With the 2020 defensive line haul all but done, the Notre Dame football team made its first big move up front with the 2021 class.
The Fighting Irish picked up a commitment from St. Peter’s (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio, who becomes the first defensive player in the 2021 class to pick Notre Dame.
Rubio earned offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Missouri, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Indiana, California, Kansas and Illinois.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news