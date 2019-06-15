With the 2020 defensive line haul all but done, the Notre Dame football team made its first big move up front with the 2021 class.

The Fighting Irish picked up a commitment from St. Peter’s (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio, who becomes the first defensive player in the 2021 class to pick Notre Dame.

Rubio earned offers from Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, LSU, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Missouri, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Indiana, California, Kansas and Illinois.