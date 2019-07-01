News More News
Notre Dame Commit Tyree Wins Fastest Man At The Opening

EJ Holland
Recruiting Analyst

Four-star running back Chris Tyree is committed to Notre Dame.

Chris Tyree ran a blazing 4.37 at The Opening Finals on Monday and capped off the night by winning the event’s Fastest Man competition.

The Notre Dame running back commit from Thomas Dale (Va.) made it look easy as he bested Ohio State wide receiver commit Julian Fleming in the championship race.

Tyree was impressive in the prelim round as well as he topped guys like Ohio State defensive back pledge Lejond Cavazos, who is a high school track star, and Texas A&M wide receiver commit Demond Demas, who is known for his speed and freaky athleticism.

While it was a close heat, Tyree managed to break the tape first.

The nation’s top all-purpose back, Tyree gave Notre Dame a verbal commitment earlier this offseason. He picked the Irish over Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Stanford and others.

Tyree made his official visit this month and is completely locked in with Notre Dame.

Tyree is one of 15 commits in the Notre Dame’s 2020 recruiting class, which is ranked eighth in the country.

At 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Tyree is ranked as the No. 64 overall recruit in the country, per Rivals.com

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

