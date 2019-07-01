Four-star running back Chris Tyree is committed to Notre Dame.

Chris Tyree ran a blazing 4.37 at The Opening Finals on Monday and capped off the night by winning the event’s Fastest Man competition. The Notre Dame running back commit from Thomas Dale (Va.) made it look easy as he bested Ohio State wide receiver commit Julian Fleming in the championship race.

Notre Dame commit Chris Tyree (@chris_tyree4) makes it look easy. Smokes Ohio State pledge Julian Fleming to win Fastest Man at The Opening. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/GTH8TsOtsr — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandBGI) July 2, 2019

Tyree was impressive in the prelim round as well as he topped guys like Ohio State defensive back pledge Lejond Cavazos, who is a high school track star, and Texas A&M wide receiver commit Demond Demas, who is known for his speed and freaky athleticism. While it was a close heat, Tyree managed to break the tape first.

Notre Dame commit Chris Tyree (@chris_tyree4) advances to the finals of the fastest man competition. Best in a loaded prelim that featured track star Lejond Cavazos and freak A&M commit Demond Demas. Tyree is on the far side. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/V7Gp4PJ12M — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandBGI) July 1, 2019